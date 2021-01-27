Top-tier property market remains strong

Thursday, January 28, 2021
New research has shown that the French Riviera and Monaco rank highest for the most expensive properties above €3.4 million, confirming it as the most prestigious property pocket in the global market.
Research by high net worth mortgage broker Enness Global has looked at the current cost of purchasing in the global prime market, across the world’s most sought after property playgrounds of the super-wealthy.
Enness analysed data from over 35,000 current property listings at €3.4 million and above to reveal the average cost of a property purchase in 17 of the go-to destinations for high net worth (HNW) homebuyers in the current market.
The research shows that the French Riviera is currently the most premier property destination in the global prime market, with the average high-end property for sale in the Côte d’Azur currently worth just shy of €21.4 million.
Monaco comes in second with an average asking price for top-tier property of €16.5m. It’s also the only other premier property destination where property values currently sit comfortably above the eight-figure price threshold.
“Reputation is everything when it comes to the property preferences of the super-wealthy and they don’t get much stronger than the Côte d’Azur and Monaco,” said Managing Director of Enness Global Mortgages, Hugh Wade-Jones. “This reputational strength has resulted in a sustained level of demand from high net worth homebuyers and properties in both locations remain some of the most sought after in the world. As a result, asking prices remain robust despite the wider turbulence caused by Covid.”
Mallorca (€10.8m), Barbados €10.7m and Tuscany (€10m) are also home to some of the highest average asking prices in the €3.4m+ market, as well as the French Alps (€9.6m), Ibiza (€9.2m) and Valais (€8.9m).
Dubai joins Monaco in the top 10 as the only other prime global city destination with an average property price of €8.4m, while the Maldives (€8.3m) completes the top 10.
In contrast, the Loire Valley provides the most affordable option for global HNW homebuyers at present, with the average price of property in the region coming in at €3.6m in the current market.
Villa Unda Maris, situated just metres from the Oceanographic Museum on the Rock, has gone under the gavel and achieved an eye-watering sale price of €75,300,000.
The European Union is about to roll out its biggest stimulus package ever seen as focus turns from Covid testing and vaccination to economic recovery.
Women made up 41% of the workforce in large companies in 2019 and the majority were French. These are just some of the findings to come out of the latest report by IMSEE.
UK-based accountants and advisers will face tough new rules if the Treasury presses ahead with a tightening of regulations. Professionals who help people bend the rules to gain a tax advantage that Parliament never intended face tougher fines under new penalties proposed by the UK Treasury. A fine of up to 100% of the tax that was avoided – including via offshore havens – has been suggested in the new rules, which have been published for consultation, the UK press reports.
Currently those who advise on tax face little risk, while their clients face penalties only if they lose in court. The rules would “root out” tax avoidance at source, the Treasury said. The rules in the consultation document also make it simpler to enforce penalties when avoidance schemes are defeated.
“These tough new sanctions will make would-be enablers think twice and in turn reduce the number of schemes on the market,” said the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison.
Until now HM Revenue and Customs has concentrated on tackling the individuals who don’t pay their tax, while advisers and promoters of tax avoiding schemes have remained shadowy figures in the background.
The intention is that will stop once there is a penalty for the professionals involved of up to 100% of the amount avoided in a scheme.
The government isn’t targeting legitimate ways of cutting tax bills, such as tax breaks for putting money in pensions or Individual Savings Accounts.
The avoidance it’s trying to root out involves bending the rules to gain a tax advantage that Parliament never intended, an alleged abuse which costs nearly £3 billion a year. Accountants see the move as a significant change, which could result in them paying fines even if the advice they give isn’t illegal.
Following the Panama Papers scandal, the five largest economies in the European Union, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, agreed to share information on secret owners of businesses and trusts. The Treasury said the move would make it harder for businesses and wealthy individuals to operate without paying correct taxes.
Speaking in July, new Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to crack down on tax avoidance, saying “tax is the price we pay for living in a civilised society”.
She said at the time, “It doesn’t matter to me whether you’re Amazon, Google or Starbucks, you have a duty to put something back, you have a debt to fellow citizens and you have a responsibility to pay your taxes.”
However, earlier this month the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Responsible Tax accused the government of undermining efforts to end tax secrecy and said it should force multinational companies such as Google to publish information on their activities in every country where they operate.