Tourism in Monaco “less gloomy” than predicted

An estimated 3,000 experts in the world of cybersecurity have come together at the Grimaldi Forum for the 19th edition of the Assises de la Sécurité (Security Inquest), and Monaco has laid out its mission to be at the cutting edge of the industry. Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario opened the conference yesterday morning, followed with a speech by Guillaume Poupard, Director General of the French National Agency for Security Information Systems (ANSSI). Amongst topics that will be discussed are issues pertaining to the sovereignty and veracity of the cloud and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI). CTI is termed as information an organisation uses to understand the threats that have, will, or are currently targeting an organisation. This information is used to prepare, prevent, and identify cyber threats attempting to take advantage of a company’s resources or assets. In his address, Patrice Cellario said that Monaco is striving to be at the cutting edge of cybersecurity and to promote this, the Monaco Cyber Security Initiative has offered places at the meeting to leaders in the world of computer sciences, finance and insurance, as well as to the Monaco Digital Security Agency. "Today, the Principality has finalised the legal, legislative, regulatory and technical framework to a secure digital transition according to commonly accepted standards comparable to that of France and Europe,” said Mr. Cellario. “In this context and this environment, the Principality of Monaco wants to show the exemplarity of a changing State, which adapts and who is modernising.”