Tourism in Monaco “less gloomy” than predicted

Friday, September 25, 2020
6 new cases of Covid-19 on 24 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 205: 10 hospitalised - 6 residents, 23 home monitored, 166 healed, 1 resident death
The summer tourist season was better than expected thanks to the loyalty of French, Swiss and Italian visitors, according to the latest figures by the Tourism and Congress Department.
Minister of State Pierre Dartout has toured the main construction sites of the Principality, taking stock of the major developments that are currently under way.
It’s been a month of diplomatic accreditations, with several ambassadors officially presenting their credentials in Monaco and internationally.
The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.