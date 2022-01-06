Weather
2 ° C
2°C
Thursday, January 6, 2022

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

95 Covid cases + 1 death 5 Jan, 43 hospitalised - 17 res, 5 in ICU, 407 home monitored, 4,858 recoveries, 41 deaths, 1,270 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

Tourism takes another hit during festive season

Tourism takes another hit during festive season

By Stephanie Horsman - January 6, 2022

The festive season in Monaco was “not catastrophic”, according to Guy Antognelli, the Principality’s Director of Tourism, but it was not “as good as had been hoped for”.

Even with government cancellations of New Year’s celebrations in Place du Casino and Port Hercule, musical entertainment being shut down at 1am and gatherings of more than 10 people in public being forbidden, the hotel occupancy rate stood at 72% versus 95% in 2019. For Christmas, the country saw a 30% occupation rate this past year versus 37% in 2019.

Both numbers were down, yes, but the reasons were clear, said Antognelli in an interview with government channel Monaco Info. Restrictions had a part to play, he said, but mostly it is the continuing global situation that wreaked havoc on the season.

“People have come to the Principality less due to travel restrictions and the unknown situation at the time of reservations,” he said on Wednesday.

The most intrepid travellers hailed from France, Italy and the United Kingdom, though numbers were way down for visitors from the latter two.

“The French are about as numerous as in 2019,” the tourism director said. “The Italians and the British, on the other hand, were much less numerous. We can see that the USA and Russia are falling far behind in the rankings. It makes a lot of sense because they can’t travel. Germany and Switzerland are on the rise, but at a level which does not make it possible to compensate for the losses on other nationalities.”

As the slightly disappointing holiday period winds up and the dull winter season begins in earnest, the picture is not tremendously bright.

“January is going to be complicated,” he said.

The Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, a traditional January draw, is cancelled, leaving a hole in the calendar. On the other hand, the Monte-Carlo Rally is still going ahead.

The months to come remain big question marks, and the Department of Tourism and Conventions is reviewing its plan of action.

“The plan was to start in January and February. Obviously, we are not going to start international actions and publicity actions at the same rate as planned.”

Despite the not-so-optimistic outlook, Antognelli is hopeful: “The nationalities who are used to the Principality are here, and it is a very good sign all the same. This means that we are always present in the minds of the markets that are loyal to us.”

 

 

Photo by Benedetta Pizzonia for Monaco Life

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleThird Covid death in five days
Next articleSporting teams hit by Covid

Editors pics

December 29, 2021 | Business & Finance

Minister of State “doing well” after testing positive for Covid

Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and several members of his family have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from vacation in the Alps.

0
December 13, 2021 | Business & Finance

Model Victoria Silvstedt collaborates on eco-friendly fashion line

Sustainable luxury brand Marli Dresses has formed a partnership with former Guess model and Monaco socialite Victoria Silvstedt, creating a new line called the Wild Life Collection.

0
November 14, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco enters into tax treaty with UAE

Monaco has signed a bilateral tax agreement with the UAE to prevent tax evasion and eliminate double income tax, an historic moment that was witnessed by the Princes of both States.

0
October 18, 2021 | Business & Finance

Interview: The artful eye of Sabrina Monteleone-Oeino

Sabrina Monte-Carlo is the go-to interior design studio for anyone looking to add a touch of ‘je ne sais quoi’ to their interior or outside spaces.

0

daily

January 6, 2022 | Business & Finance

Tourism takes another hit during festive season

Stephanie Horsman

The festive season in Monaco was “not catastrophic”, according to Guy Antognelli, the Principality’s Director of Tourism, but it was not “as good as had been hoped for”.  

0
January 3, 2022 | Business & Finance

How Monaco supports the world’s poorest countries

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s financial assistance to developing countries and those in need packs a big punch for a small nation. Within a decade, it doubled its international contribution to €22 million a year.

0
December 30, 2021 | Business & Finance

Mandatory work from home until at least end of January

Cassandra Tanti

As the Christmas holiday draws to a close, the government has announced it is reintroducing an order for employees to work from home, effective immediately, to limit the spread of Covid-19.

0
December 30, 2021 | Business & Finance

New gin named for “Explorer Prince” Albert I

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco Gin, a local distiller offering its first premium gin, has created a beverage named after the iconic Monegasque leader and environmentalist, Prince Albert I.

0
MORE STORIES

Decrypting the uncertainties of the world economy

Entrepreneurs in Monaco have heard that, while the current coronavirus epidemic is having immediate consequences, there are many other factors to consider when planning for the future.

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.