Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has remained stable at 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU

Tourism taking a major hit

Tourism taking a major hit

By Cassandra Tanti - April 15, 2020

The fallout from the Covid-19 crisis on tourism in Monaco and the French Riviera could potentially be devastating to the local economies.

Since the middle of March when confinement measures were first implemented in Monaco and France, concerns regarding the effect on tourism and tourist-generated incomes have been a hot topic of conversation. Representing 15% of the economies of the Principality and Alpes-Maritimes, the tourism sector is a powerhouse, employing roughly 75,000 people directly, and another 75,000 peripherally in the area.

As the coronavirus spread and government-imposed measures to contain it were put into effect, leisure and business tourism came to a grinding halt. Between Monaco and the Alpes-Maritimes, 620 hotels, 87 resident hotels and 5,900 restaurants have been forced to shutter their doors while innumerable tourist-reliant leisure activity businesses are in a holding pattern waiting for the nightmare to end.

The Principality and it’s French neighbour welcome 11 million tourists every year equalling 70 million overnight stays. More than half these visitors are foreign clients and 16% are travelling to the region for business.

Summer is the peak time, and the region sees no less than 200,000 visitors on a daily basis, with the peak hitting an astounding 650,000 on 15th August weekend.

This translates to a lot of money being lost each day that local businesses remain closed. In a normal year, tourists account for €6 billion in direct revenue, generating €10 billion in turnover for tourism companies. March usually makes up 6.5% of the number of annual tourists, April 8% and May 8.8%. 

This means that even if lockdown measures are completely lifted in May, and that is a huge IF, tourism in 2020 will already be down 15%. June to September account for half the year’s tourists. If borders are not reopened and if travellers are reluctant or financially unable to travel, this means the region could be seriously hit in the pocketbook.

Already, millions have been forfeited with the cancellation of yearly anticipated events, such as the Monaco Grand Prix and the Rolex Masters Tennis Tournament, as well as the now-indefinite postponement of the Cannes Film Festival, which was until yesterday still holding out for a mid-July run.

If the crisis conditions continue into summer, belts will be worn tighter as job losses skyrocket and businesses unwillingly close. The effects of this disaster would be felt well beyond the summer months, possibly taking years to fully recover from.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNo new Covid-19 cases since Sunday
Next articleInterview: Sir James Caan

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

April 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Sir James Caan

Eric Brundage

Monaco Life Publisher Eric Brundage spoke to entrepreneur and television personality James Caan CBE about maintaining a “normal” working routine during lockdown.

0
April 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Tourism taking a major hit

Cassandra Tanti

The fallout from the Covid-19 crisis on tourism in Monaco and the French Riviera could potentially be devastating to the local economies.

0
April 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Commerce figures down in early 2020

Stephanie Horsman

The latest figures from IMSEE show that business was slightly down in both the retail and automotive repair sectors in February ahead of the coronavirus lockdown.

0
April 13, 2020 | Business & Finance

CMB initiates campaign for Princess Grace Hospital

Stephanie Horsman

The Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) has set up a fund-raising campaign to benefit the Princess Grace Hospital Centre of Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

Back to business at Larvotto construction site

Monaco is reopening the Larvotto construction site to workers, saying the beach project is “essential for the development of the Principality”.

Strict legal requirements for Monaco’s construction sites

Following news that construction has resumed at Monaco’s Larvotto beach development, the government has written into law strict safety measures to be employed at all construction sites across the Principality.