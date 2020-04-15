Tourism taking a major hit

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has remained stable at 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU
Monaco Life Publisher Eric Brundage spoke to entrepreneur and television personality James Caan CBE about maintaining a “normal” working routine during lockdown.
The fallout from the Covid-19 crisis on tourism in Monaco and the French Riviera could potentially be devastating to the local economies.
The latest figures from IMSEE show that business was slightly down in both the retail and automotive repair sectors in February ahead of the coronavirus lockdown.
The Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) has set up a fund-raising campaign to benefit the Princess Grace Hospital Centre of Monaco.