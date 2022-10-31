Toxic fumes erupt from Mareterra site

Thick black smoke and toxic fumes bellowed from the Mareterra site on Monday after an electrical fire broke out in Monaco’s newest district under construction.

The blaze took hold at 10.30am Monday morning, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The fire is said to have been caused by an electrical explosion in a high-voltage transformer which was feeding power to the site.

Emergency response included six vehicles and 25 firemen from Monaco, who brought the blaze under control at around 12.29pm.

No-one is believed to have been injured.

Photo by Monaco Life