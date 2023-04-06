Traffic news: Monte-Carlo Masters traffic disruptions and free shuttles

From 8th to 16th April, the Principality will live to the rhythm of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world and one of the most prestigious competitions on the ATP circuit.

It is an event that attracts a significant number of people and therefore affects the circulation of traffic in Monaco.

The following adjustments will be in place:

For light vehicles (cars and two-wheelers)

Boulevard du Larvotto will be one-way (Monaco-Menton direction) between the Avenue de Grande-Bretagne roundabout and the eastern border of Monaco, Saturday 8th to Thursday 13th April, from 9am to 7.30pm. The two-wheeler parking at the right of the building ‘Les Carmes’ will be banned from Sunday 2nd to Tuesday 18thApril 11pm to 11:59pm.

Parking will be prohibited on Rue du Portier from Thursday 13th at 11pm to Sunday 16th April at 11:59pm.

Buses

Boulevard du Larvotto, between No. 17 (‘Casabianca’ building) and No. 37 (‘Testimonio’ building), will be reserved for bus parking, from Saturday 8th to Thursday 13th April from 9am to 7:30pm.

Other traffic disruptions

Throughout the entire period of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, traffic difficulties will be expected due to one-way traffic on avenue Jean Jaurès in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. Avenue Varavilla will remain the only main road out of the Principality on the east side.

FREE SHUTTLES PROVIDED BY THE CAM

As with each edition of the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (CAM) will charter free shuttles for tournament spectators throughout the duration of the tournament, with an extended circuit this year.

For more information: https://www.cam.mc/a-la-une-fr/04-navette-gratuite-rolex-monte-carlo-masters

Spectators with a tennis ticket will be able to access the CAM network free of charge – boat-bus included – by presenting it to the driver in exchange for a voucher.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo credit: Michael Alesi, Government Communication Department