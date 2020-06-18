 Traffic woes return as life goes back to normal

Thursday, June 18, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 94 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
People caught littering masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in public face a €300 fine as the Monaco government steps up efforts to combat the latest scourge on the environment.
If you are planning to travel throughout Europe but are unsure about border rules or what will be open for business when you arrive, then this new European Union website will come in very handy.
As life slowly returns to normal in the Principality after the crisis, unfortunately so too are old traffic patterns.
Former Tottenham Hotspurs and Southampton head of recruitment Paul Mitchell has been appointed new sporting director for AS Monaco.