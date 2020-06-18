 Traffic woes return as life goes back to normal

Chef Global Spirit

READ ALSO

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_16533" align="alignnone" width="640"]Eric Rinaldi and Paolo Sari. Photo: The Bio Chef[/caption] Paolo Sari, the only 100% organic and Michelin starred chef in Monaco, has signed an exclusive partnership with Eric Rinaldi, the last fisherman still working in Monaco. Mr Rinaldi’s catch will supply the bio chef's restaurants. However, to the delight of private customers, part of the catch will still be available at the "U Luvassu" fish shop in the Condamine. The Rinaldi family have been fishermen from generation to generation in Monaco, and have always been recognised for the quality of their work in the Principality. While there were still six fishing families in Monaco in the 1980s, Mr Rinaldi is the last one to continue his passion every morning in the sea off Monaco onboard his boat "Dede". This partnership fits perfectly with the values of the organic chef and his association,: a local approach to food supply, which supports the producers, fishermen and respects nature with an environmental impact diminished to its minimum. The Bio Chef's Michelin star tables offer menus made from products from a Roquebrune garden and the Monaco sea, something that goes beyond any existing label or certification.https://monacolife.net/?p=13608https://monacolife.net/?p=841