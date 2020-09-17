Transavia offers first domestic flight from Nice

[caption id="attachment_9870" align="alignleft" width="640"]Minister of State Serge Telle[/caption] Minister of State, Serge Telle, has sent condolences to Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, following the terror attack at a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday night in which 12 people lost their lives and in which the perpetrator used a truck to mow down his victims. “In the name of the Prince’s Government and in my own name, I would like to express my sadness and my profound solidarity with yourself, the German people, to the victims and their families.” “My thoughts go out equally to those who were injured in the attack and to everyone who has been deeply shocked by this horrible event,” Mr Telle said.