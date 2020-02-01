Travel after Brexit

READ ALSO

The Monte Carlo Prize for Women of the Year is an international prize that aims to distinguish women from all over the world who, in their personal or professional work, have achieved extraordinary things, sometimes without even realising it. Under the High Patronage of HSH Prince Albert II and the Presidency of Honour, HSH Princess Charlene, the presentation of this year's 6th edition, created by journalist Cinzia Sgambati-Colman in 2012, will take place this year on Thursday, June 8, at the Grimaldi Forum. The event will be sponsored by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, the world's leading global pharmacy health and wellness company. Each year, the Commission of the Woman of the Year Award, composed of eminent personalities, both men and women, awards two prizes: the first candidate will be rewarded for her exceptional projects carried out at an international level, and the second contender for her remarkable initiatives within the Principality of Monaco. The "Woman of the Year" Monte Carlo Award has been made by Monaco architect-designer, Kamil, while the 2017 Special Prize is a trophy made in bronze by the Italian-Monegasque sculptor Beli. This year's theme will be "Women for Women".