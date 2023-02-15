Turkey-Syria earthquake: Monaco Government responds to call for aid

The Prince’s Government announced on Wednesday that it is sending emergency funds to support the victims of the quake-stricken regions of Turkey and Syria.

In a statement, the government said that it is responding to the emergency appeals from both the International Federation of Red Cross and the Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) following the disaster of 6th February, adding, “The Prince’s Government has decided to support the Turkish and Syrian Red Crescent teams.”

According to the IFRC, between 15 and 20 million people are affected by the disaster in the two countries. The death toll so far stands at more than 41,000, but the United Nations says this figure could still double.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the middle of a very harsh winter, with temperatures dropping to below zero in some regions, further weakening an already very vulnerable populations.

“The funds allocated by the Prince’s Government are intended to provide emergency aid to the victims cared for by the Turkish and Syrian Red Crescent Societies, in the form of the provision of shelter, supplemented by food aid and access to basic health services,” said the Monaco Government in its statement.

Turkey has said a total of 50,576 buildings have either collapsed or are heavily damaged following the earthquakes that first struck last week.

In a report, the country’s Ministry of Environment said all at-risk buildings need to be demolished urgently. Authorities have so far inspected more than 387,000 buildings across the 10 quake-hit southeastern provinces.

Meanwhile, there is growing anger and desperation in rebel-held areas of Syria as aid has been slow to arrive.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: IFRC