Turn unwanted children’s items into donations for a good cause

Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo
Photo: Pixabay
The sustainable technology innovation forum, Clean Equity Monaco 2020, will kick off its 13th edition at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo Hotel with some new faces as well as continued commitment from old partners.
Wondering what to do with all that baby and kid’s stuff you no longer need? Donate to the next edition of 'Monaco is committed against waste'.
HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.
The 12th Scientific and Technical Committee of the Pelagos Agreement, chaired by Alain Barcelo, has met at the Oceanographic Museum.