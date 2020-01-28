Turn unwanted children’s items into donations for a good cause

Weather
Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

By Cassandra Tanti - January 28, 2020

Wondering what to do with all that baby and kid’s stuff you no longer need? The upcoming edition of Monaco is committed against waste… is focusing on baby, childcare and early childhood equipment and donations are being accepted next week.

Collections of unwanted baby and children’s items are taking place at the Espace Leo Ferré on 4th and 5thFebruary from 1pm to 6pm by the City of Monaco and the association Monaco Développement Durable(MC2D).  

Donations of articles such as changing tables, highchairs, car seats, prams, early childhood awakening toys (0-3), food processors, baby scales, baby pens and mats and bouncy chairs are being accepted, as well as unused packages of nappies, wipes and powdered baby formula, and foods that are not past sell-by dates.

The organisers ask that the items being brought in are clean and in good to excellent condition.

The Monaco is committed against waste… programme was started as a way for the people of the Principality to dispose of unused or unwanted items whilst creating a circular economy and encouraging recycling. Previous drives have collected electronics, textbooks, toys, electrical appliances and food. The contributions go to charitable causes that provide assistance to the region’s most disadvantaged.

All donations of childcare items will benefit the organisations Mission Enfance and MIR Nice/Monaco.

 

Photo: Pixabay

 

January 28, 2020 | News

January 28, 2020 | News

Clean Equity team announces two new collaborators

Cassandra Tanti

The sustainable technology innovation forum, Clean Equity Monaco 2020, will kick off its 13th edition at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo Hotel with some new faces as well as continued commitment from old partners.   

0
January 28, 2020 | News

January 28, 2020 | News

January 28, 2020 | News

Pelagos Agreement meeting

Staff Writer

The 12th Scientific and Technical Committee of the Pelagos Agreement, chaired by Alain Barcelo, has met at the Oceanographic Museum.

0
