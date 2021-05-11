Weather
TV Festival announces competition line-up

TV Festival announces competition line-up

By Cassandra Tanti - May 11, 2021

Productions about the storming of the US Capitol, Turkey’s gender-based violence, and the 1980s AIDS epidemic in London are among this year’s contenders for the Monte-Carlo Television Festival Awards. 

For the 60th time, the television industry and its fans from around the world will gather in Monaco in June for the annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The in-person festival is back from 18th to 22nd following a pause in 2020 due to the coronavirus, however the event will also take on a virtual aspect for those still impacted by travel restrictions.

27 programs from 14 countries have been officially selected to compete, across the Prince Rainier III Special Prize, the News and Fiction categories.

They include It’s a Sin from the United Kingdom, the latest masterpiece from the creator of Queer as Folkwhich chronicles young friends navigating the joys, heartbreak, and outlandish parties that await them amidst the AIDS epidemic in 1980s London.

There’s also HBO’s Made for Love in the fiction category, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. The series follows Hazel Green, a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to a tech billionaire who has implanted a revolutionary monitoring device in her brain.

 

Those competing in the news category include France’s The Mysterious Origins of Covid-19, Germany’s Donald Trump’s First Attack on America and Sweden’s I am Greta.

Also up for contention in the news category is Dying to Divorce. Filmed over five years, the film takes viewers into the heart of Turkey’s gender-based violence crisis and the recent political events that have severely eroded democratic freedoms.

In the Prince Rainier III Special Prize, which recognises excellence in sustainability-focussed productions, the contenders are A World Without Meat, Amazonia: The Front Line, and Now, a film about youth and climate action.

The laureates will be revealed at a red-carpet event on the final evening of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, the Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony, on Tuesday 22nd June at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco, in the presence of the Festival’s Honorary President, H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

The Official Selection of Golden Nymph Awards can be found here.

Meanwhile, this year’s Festival also includes a new international expanded business track called Pass Pro for industry executives, with in-depth panel discussions on timely topics, and keynote conversations with both in person and virtual global television leaders.

Topics include ‘Migration from Movie Theatre to Streaming’, ‘The Explosive Growth of Unscripted Content in a Streaming World’ and ‘Producing a Worldwide Phenomenon’.

“The Monte-Carlo Television Festival attracts many of the most influential executives and inspirational creatives in global entertainment today,” said Monte-Carlo Television Festival CEO Laurent Puons. “It is our intention, through the unparalleled access offered by the Pass Pro, to enable those in the industry seeking insight and guidance to learn from these exceptional leaders and propel their companies and careers up to the next level.”

 

 

