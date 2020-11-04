‘Twinning’ Monaco and Dolceacqua

Tourism and business ties between the Italian village of Dolceacqua and Monaco are set to be strengthened if municipal efforts to ‘twin’ the two are realised.

Monaco Mayor Georges Marsan received Mayor of Dolceacqua Fulvio Gazzola and his assessor Giorgio Lamberti on Tuesday 3rd November at the Prince’s Palace.

The mayors and their entourages came together to sign an intention letter to make the charming mountain village of Dolceacqua and the Principality twinned towns. The two municipalities have had close links dating back to 1491 with the marriage of Luc Doria and Françoise Grimaldi, followed just over 30 years later with an oath-taking ceremony in 1523, further uniting them.

The modern concept of town twinning, conceived after the Second World War in 1947, was intended to foster friendship and understanding among different cultures and between former foes as an act of peace and reconciliation, and to encourage trade and tourism.

Today, it is increasingly being used to form strategic international business links.

The objectives and details of the twinning will be subject to a charter that must be approved by the Municipal Councils of each entity, after authorisation is given by Monaco’s Minister of State, Pierre Dartout.