Two ‘green’ certifications for SBM Group

Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo
Almost 730,000 people, mainly children, from 34 countries have benefited from the swimming programmes organised by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation since its creation.
Twenty years ago, when Gildo Pastor first acquired the French firm Venturi and made the decision to switch to building electric cars, no one thought he’d succeed. Boy, were they wrong.
Monaco is gearing up for the 36th Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse set to kick off on Thursday 6th February.
Green Globe, recognised as the international standard for sustainable tourism, has given two Monte-Carlo landmarks the Green Globe stamp of approval.