UAE included in mandatory quarantine list

Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
5 Covid cases 11 May, 1 in ICU, 15 home monitored, 2,423 recoveries, 32 deaths, 57 incidence rate, 36% population vaccinated
The United Arab Emirates is one of seven additional countries that have been added to France’s mandatory quarantine list, impacting Monegasque travellers passing through the French Riviera airport.
From 8th May, the French government extended its quarantine list to include Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the wake of rising Covid-19 infections.
The list already included Brazil, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, India and Guyana.
According to the French government website, people arriving from one of these 12 countries can only enter France if they have “pressing grounds” for travel.
They must provide a negative PCR test carried out less than 36 hours before boarding and a sworn declaration.
Travellers will also be subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine and provide proof of quarantine location, which will be checked by police or gendarmerie.
Those who faile to comply with the protocol are liable for a fine ranging from €1,000 to €1,300.
Wednesday 19th May marks the all-important phase two of a four-phase plan to pull France out of lockdown. These are all the restrictions that will be eased.
The United Arab Emirates is one of seven additional countries added to France’s mandatory quarantine list, impacting all travellers passing through Nice airport.
AS Monaco football club have unveiled their new brand, solving the mystery surrounding their odd home page and social media of recent days.
The winner of this year’s Monaco GP will be presented the victorious accolade in a Monaco-inspired Louis Vuitton trophy travel case thanks to a new multi-year partnership.