UAE included in mandatory quarantine list

The United Arab Emirates is one of seven additional countries that have been added to France’s mandatory quarantine list, impacting Monegasque travellers passing through the French Riviera airport.

From 8th May, the French government extended its quarantine list to include Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the wake of rising Covid-19 infections.

The list already included Brazil, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, India and Guyana.

According to the French government website, people arriving from one of these 12 countries can only enter France if they have “pressing grounds” for travel.

They must provide a negative PCR test carried out less than 36 hours before boarding and a sworn declaration.

Travellers will also be subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine and provide proof of quarantine location, which will be checked by police or gendarmerie.

Those who faile to comply with the protocol are liable for a fine ranging from €1,000 to €1,300.