Weather
19 ° C
19°C
11°C
Sunny
Wednesday, May 12, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 Covid cases 11 May, 1 in ICU, 15 home monitored, 2,423 recoveries, 32 deaths, 57 incidence rate, 36% population vaccinated

UAE included in mandatory quarantine list

UAE included in mandatory quarantine list

By Cassandra Tanti - May 12, 2021

The United Arab Emirates is one of seven additional countries that have been added to France’s mandatory quarantine list, impacting Monegasque travellers passing through the French Riviera airport.

From 8th May, the French government extended its quarantine list to include Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Qatar in the wake of rising Covid-19 infections.

The list already included Brazil, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, India and Guyana.

According to the French government website, people arriving from one of these 12 countries can only enter France if they have “pressing grounds” for travel.

They must provide a negative PCR test carried out less than 36 hours before boarding and a sworn declaration.

Travellers will also be subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine and provide proof of quarantine location, which will be checked by police or gendarmerie.

Those who faile to comply with the protocol are liable for a fine ranging from €1,000 to €1,300.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAS Monaco mystery solved
Next articleWhat changes from 19th May in France?

Editors pics

May 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

Support local business, travel home for free

Restaurateurs and retailers in Monaco can use the lure of free taxi vouchers to draw in customers under a government-funded scheme that is also designed to support taxi drivers.

0
May 11, 2021 | Local News

TV Festival announces competition line-up

Productions on the storming of the US Capitol, Turkey’s gender-based violence, and the 1980s AIDS epidemic are among the contenders for this year's Monte-Carlo TV Festival Awards. 

0
May 10, 2021 | Local News

“We were the standout”

Charles Leclerc took 4th place at the Spanish GP, earning him 12 points and keeping him near the top of the heap ahead of his homecoming race in Monaco on 23rd May.

0
May 9, 2021 | Local News

Last-lap pass wins Monaco E-Prix for da Costa

Defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa won a dramatic Monaco E-Prix on Saturday after taking the lead in the final lap.

0

daily

May 12, 2021 | Local News

What changes from 19th May in France?

Stephanie Horsman

Wednesday 19th May marks the all-important phase two of a four-phase plan to pull France out of lockdown. These are all the restrictions that will be eased. 

0
May 12, 2021 | Local News

UAE included in mandatory quarantine list

Cassandra Tanti

The United Arab Emirates is one of seven additional countries added to France’s mandatory quarantine list, impacting all travellers passing through Nice airport.

0
May 12, 2021 | Local News

AS Monaco mystery solved

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco football club have unveiled their new brand, solving the mystery surrounding their odd home page and social media of recent days.

0
May 11, 2021 | Local News

‘Victory travels in Louis Vuitton’

Cassandra Tanti

The winner of this year’s Monaco GP will be presented the victorious accolade in a Monaco-inspired Louis Vuitton trophy travel case thanks to a new multi-year partnership.

0
MORE STORIES

Five topics, 11 experts on superyachts

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_21193" align="alignleft" width="300"]45MYS 2016 - MONACO YACHT SUMMIT 27-09-2016 Photo: Monaco Yacht Show[/caption] The Monaco Yacht Summit has quickly established itself as a major annual event in its own right, as it takes place again in 2017 alongside the world’s leading yacht show. On September 26, the Monaco Yacht Summit welcomes new potential superyacht clients – or their representatives – to discuss the current issues about first-time charter or purchase of luxury yachts. For the 2017 Monaco Yacht Summit, a team of 11 experts has been selected to share their personal experience and unbiased insights on five topics. Freddy Desplanques and Sophia Tutino will speak on Charters, Ken Judge, Robb Maass and Anouch Sedef will address the topic of Purchase, John Cook and Charles Dugas-Standish will examine the question of Crew, Stefano Pastrovich and Laura Pomponi will speak on Design, and Xavier Lamadrid and Jonathan Watson will address Management. The subjects will be discussed in a casual ambiance to enable an effortless flow of dialogue, the organisers say. “If you are interested in either the first-time purchase or charter of a yacht and are new to the yachting industry, you are welcome to apply for your participation by emailing concierge@monacoyachtshow.mc. “If you wish to appoint your personal assistant or family office representative to attend on your behalf, please advise concierge@monacoyachtshow.mc. “We look forward to welcoming you to this exclusive and informative programme.” This Monaco Yacht Summit event is on September 26 at Le Méridien Beach Plaza Hotel, Monaco. The free-of-charge programme is exclusively reserved for qualified and identified delegates with participation upon approval. Partners for the event are Plendi, the Monaco Economic Board, and Yacht Investor. The Monaco Yacht Summit is organised by the Monaco Yacht Show. More information: www.monacoyachtsummit.com

READ MORE:

[embed]https://monacolife.net/?p=20895[/embed]

Wed. June 14 – Pop Corn session:...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 14 June, 7 pm, Monaco Multimedia Library – José Notari Sound Library Pop Corn session: screening of Jaume Collet-Serra’s The Shallows Information: +377 93 30 64 48