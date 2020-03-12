Uber drivers given a warning

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_19686" align="alignnone" width="930"]Photo: Mairie Monaco[/caption] As part of the beautification of the Princesse Antoinette Park, the pavilion located on the lower level of the park has undergone renovations. The surroundings at 54 bis boulevard du Jardin Exotique have been completely furnished with a hard floor replacing the sand and greatly improving accessibility, and the terrace has been decorated with blinds for hot summer days. The park is also accessible for those with mobility issues. Surrounded by hundred-year-old olive trees, parents can sit and enjoy a coffee watching their toddlers play on the small swings and a slide. There are also two pétanque pitches nearby, and the mini golf reopened its doors to the public on Saturday, July 22. Open from 8:30 am to 7 pm, Princess Antoinette Park offers play structures for different age groups, multisports and ball games, ping-pong tables, badminton and volleyball courts and a small skateboard park The younger ones will also enjoy the mini-farm which has ewes, goats, ducks, chickens and rabbits. The management of the pavilion, renamed U Cabanùn, has been entrusted to a new service provider since its summer opening on July 10. Three or four suggestions of the day, as well as a children's menu, are available at lunch, and a varied menu based on fresh products at dinner. Once a week, themed evening meals, such as mussels and fries, are available by reservation. The Park, which is open until September 30, is also home to a "zen space" to relax and practice yoga positions on a clear wooden floor surrounded by bamboos that provide a most serene atmosphere. Article first published July 25, 2017.https://monacolife.net/?p=16181https://monacolife.net/?p=15011