Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
light rain
11.9 ° C
14 °
10 °
87%
3.1kmh
75%
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
13 °
Thursday, March 12, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco's 2nd case of Covid-19 has been confirmed, as authorities track patient's movements and contacts of the past few days

Uber drivers given a warning

Uber drivers given a warning

By Stephanie Horsman - March 12, 2020

As more Uber-type drivers flaunt the law, Monaco has reacted with measures to protect the legitimate taxis of the Principality.

Monegasque law states that no vehicles for hire are allowed to operate in the Principality without a special license and sticker provided by the government. This law has apparently been ignored by some unregulated drivers who are operating within the borders.

As a result, the Prince’s government has decided to take “regulatory measures specific to this activity in order to formally confirm the prohibition of this type of service on the territory,” it said in a statement.

Minister of Finance and the Economy Jean Castellini is reminding unauthorised drivers that, “Any foreign platform for connecting professional and private drivers is strictly prohibited in the Principality. Only a tolerance may be accepted when dropping off a client charged outside the Principality.”

The government has asked that end users remember that it is a fraudulent act being committed by these taxi-type services and delivery vehicles, and that the Principality currently has 220 vehicles legally registered that are available 24/7 throughout the country.  

The Prince’s government says it will also contact UBER to “educate” their drivers on the regulations in force within Monegasque borders.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGovernment reveals latest protection measures
Next article428 children’s lives saved

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

0
July 15, 2019 | Business & Finance

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

0

daily

March 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

Council calls for “united front”

Stephanie Horsman

The National Council is asking the government to introduce additional measures to protect the Principality and its economy amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

0
March 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

428 children’s lives saved

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Humanitarian Collective released their 2019 report with some sunny news, particularly important in these dark times.

0
March 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

Uber drivers given a warning

Stephanie Horsman

As more Uber-type drivers flaunt the law, Monaco has reacted with measures to protect the legitimate taxis of the Principality.

0
March 11, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco welcomes seven new ambassadors

Stephanie Horsman

In the past weeks, Monaco has had the pleasure of welcoming seven new ambassadors and the appointment of a new general delegate of Quebec.

0
MORE STORIES

Prince Albert visits former Grimaldi strongholds in...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_31117" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook Palais Princier de Monaco Photo: Facebook Palais Princier de Monaco[/caption] As part of his regular travels to places historically linked to his family, and in order to receive a doctorate honoris causa granted to him by the University of Naples, Prince Albert travelled to Italy on May 15 and 16 for a friendly visit to several venues. On Tuesday Prince Albert was welcomed by Valentina Pontromoli, Mayor of Bardi (Emilia-Romagna). The Sovereign visited the castle, in which a monumental fresco decor was discovered a few years ago representing the coat of arms and views of the various possessions of Prince Honore II of Monaco in the early seventeenth century. [caption id="attachment_31119" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook Palais Princier de Monaco Photo: Facebook Palais Princier de Monaco[/caption] HSH continued his visit, still in the province of Parma, to the municipality of Compiano, also a former Landi stronghold. The Sovereign inaugurated a renovated square at the foot of the castle. On Wednesday, Prince Albert continued his travels in southern Italy to Naples and Campagna. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="31124,31123,31122,31120,31118,31121"]

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/prince-honours-young-grimaldi-soldier-in-pyrenees-orientales/

Princesse Antoinette pavilion and mini-golf reopen

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_19686" align="alignnone" width="930"]Photo: Mairie Monaco Photo: Mairie Monaco[/caption] As part of the beautification of the Princesse Antoinette Park, the pavilion located on the lower level of the park has undergone renovations. The surroundings at 54 bis boulevard du Jardin Exotique have been completely furnished with a hard floor replacing the sand and greatly improving accessibility, and the terrace has been decorated with blinds for hot summer days. The park is also accessible for those with mobility issues. Surrounded by hundred-year-old olive trees, parents can sit and enjoy a coffee watching their toddlers play on the small swings and a slide. There are also two pétanque pitches nearby, and the mini golf reopened its doors to the public on Saturday, July 22. Open from 8:30 am to 7 pm, Princess Antoinette Park offers play structures for different age groups, multisports and ball games, ping-pong tables, badminton and volleyball courts and a small skateboard park The younger ones will also enjoy the mini-farm which has ewes, goats, ducks, chickens and rabbits. The management of the pavilion, renamed U Cabanùn, has been entrusted to a new service provider since its summer opening on July 10. Three or four suggestions of the day, as well as a children's menu, are available at lunch, and a varied menu based on fresh products at dinner. Once a week, themed evening meals, such as mussels and fries, are available by reservation. The Park, which is open until September 30, is also home to a "zen space" to relax and practice yoga positions on a clear wooden floor surrounded by bamboos that provide a most serene atmosphere. Article first published July 25, 2017.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16181

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15011