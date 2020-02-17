Ugandan runner crushes 5km world record

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_16260" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: CD[/caption] A few weeks after the birth of six Mediterranean crested cormorants, the Department of the Environment has identified and photographed two young peregrine falcons born in a cleft of the Rock cliffs. Once again, the birth of the Falco peregrinus in the Principality testifies to good environmental conditions, a necessity for this protected and emblematic species. "We are delighted with these new births because they confirm the good ecological status and the privileged nature of this site, which retains a strong natural character even in the heart of the Principality," said Valérie Davenet, Director of the Environment. She added: "We must ensure that we preserve the tranquility of these breeding areas for this patrimonial species, which is protected in Europe". The spotting of the hawks is part of the ornithological follow-up undertaken since 2011 by the Direction of the Environment, with the assistance of the Conservatory of Natural Areas of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.https://monacolife.net/?p=15097https://monacolife.net/?p=14049