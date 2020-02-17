Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Ugandan runner crushes 5km world record during 2020 Monaco Run
Photo: Monaco Run Facebook page
The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is helping to prevent the extinction of penguins - the second most endangered seabird species after the Albatross.
After 10 wins in a row in Leader’s Cup matches, AS Monaco Basketball suffered an agonising loss in a last minute nail-biter under the marquee of the Disney Arena against Dijon Saturday night.
Monaco is helping to shape its workers of tomorrow, encouraging students to pursue a career in sustainability at the 10th annual Graduate Integration Commission.
This week’s key macroeconomic data for the main developed economies start on Tuesday with the UK’s December unemployment figures.