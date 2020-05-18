UK backtracks on French quarantine exemption

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
News
Monaco Life
A new positive case of Covid-19 was revealed 18th May. The official number of cases is now 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
In another blundering move, Downing Street has issued an abrupt about-face after stating there would be no 14-day quarantine required for French nationals upon entering the UK this summer.
Hopes of easy breezy summer holidays between the UK and France have been scuppered by an announcement from Number 10 that they did not mean that travel to and from France would be excluded from any general quarantine agreements, only that the two countries were in talks. This comes in the face of criticism from those wondering why one country should be excluded from the rules.
Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said that, “There is no French exemption. What the statement at the weekend said was no quarantine measures apply to France at this stage. We will be working with the French in the coming weeks because cooperation is particularly necessary for the management of our common border and any steps we do take will be taken in a concerted and reciprocal manner”.
This news comes as a huge disappointment from lockdown weary citizens who saw this exemption as a glimmer of hope for semi-normal summer travel.
Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, has voiced concerns over the lack of a clear cut policy. “People will want a clear sense of grip and competence from the government’s handling of this crisis . Ministers need to be open about the evidence their decisions are based on, and give consistent, clear messages on quarantining decisions both generally and in relation to particular countries.”
It is likely that quarantine measures would not apply, on either side of the Channel, to truck drivers delivering food, medicine and other essentials, though no final decisions have been made.
Photo: Eurostar, Pixabay
The Grimaldi Forum is prepped and ready to receive thousands of residents who will be tested for Covid-19, as the Principality embarks on its mass screening regime.
Customers in Italy are sipping their espressos at the bar and eating their pizzas in public, as the country’s restaurants and cafés finally throw open their doors after 10 weeks in lockdown.
Marquet Beach in Cap d’Ail has been authorised to reopen and welcome swimmers, though Mala remains closed due to security enforcement concerns.
Earlier this year, the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) surveyed members to ask what the group could do to improve. The results are now in and have led to the MEB's reorganisation, including new and existing positions.
Home to world famous designers, fashionistas and high-end stores, Monaco continues to make an impression on the fashion map. The Monaco Government Tourist Bureau has associated with Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016, August 24-28, for the second time in a row to enhance the destination's appeal in the India market. Monaco Tourism will be sponsoring the presentation of designer Sanjay Garg who will showcase his collection entitled: Monkey Business. Fabrics used are Gajji Silk, Mashru, and Kadhwa. Engineered layout panel, different tissues and metallics, quilting, wool, silk, digital prints, textures from Varanasi and Chanderi are other major highlights. The collection is expected to entice people who are planning their festive outfits with a unique and modern outlook.
Rajeev Nangia, director, Monaco Government Tourist Bureau-India, said, “We are proud to partner with Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016 for second time in a row as it celebrates yet another facet of the destination. Monaco continues to make an impression on the fashion map and is indisputably one of the world’s stylish destinations. Therefore, this association with LFW gives the right platform to showcase the splendour to global Indians who are today well-travelled.”
Monaco is a popular hotspot for the rich and famous from around the world. Every year, the city welcomes scores of celebrities, business tycoons, sports stars and couples who come to its shores. In recent times, a number of Indians have travelled to Monaco for a wedding, leisure and honeymoon. Monaco features over 4,000 luxurious brands, including Gucci, Dior, Lanvin, Sonia Rykiel, FRED, Valentino and Cartier, amongst others. (Sources: financialexpress.com, traveltrendstoday.com)