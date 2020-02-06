Ukraine oligarch buys €200m villa

Thursday, February 6, 2020
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays
Ukraine’s richest man Rinat Akhmetov has been revealed as the mystery buyer of a historic €200 million villa in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat.
Mr. Akhmetov’s holding company SCM Holdings Limited, of which he is the sole proprietor, snapped up Villa Les Cèdres as a long-term investment, the company confirmed in a statement.
The Ukrainian billionaire’s latest purchase exceeds the €162 million he paid for a property in London’s lavish One Hyde Park development in 2011, at the time the UK’s most expensive apartment.
Villa Les Cèdres is a sprawling 19th-century Palladian mansion that was built in 1830 and was once the home of King Leopold II of Belgium. Campari acquired the property in 2016 when it bought Société des Produits Marnier Lapostolle, the maker of the orange liqueur Grand Marnier. The Marnier-Lapostalle family had owned the 14-bedroom home since the 1920s and, during their tenure, created and curated the 35-acre botanical garden that now encompasses the mansion.
Almost immediately after their 2016 acquisition, Campari put the 18,000-square-foot estate up for sale at €350 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in the world at the time. It sold to Mr Akhmetov for nearly half that in 2019, although details about the buyer were only released in January.
As Ukraine’s wealthiest oligarch, Mr Akhmetov is the latest outsider to buy into the “Billionaires’ Penninsula”. The 53-year-old father of two has a net worth of €5.7 billion and heads a business empire that spans mining, energy, telecoms, retail, property and transport, as well as Ukrainian football team Shakhtar Donetsk. It is unclear whether he will use the home as a residence.
“For SCM Holdings Limited, real estate is a key business area for investment in Europe and North America along with mining and metals, energy, media and transportation,” read the company statement.
The son of a coal miner, Akhmetov amassed a vast fortune buying up mining assets during the 1990s privatisation era in Ukraine.
For photos inside the villa, click here.
Top photo source: Savills
The Monte-Carlo Casino has retained its position as the world’s leading gaming venue, taking out ‘Casino of the Year 2020’ and ‘Best Gaming Operator UK & Europe 2020’ by ICE London.
Twenty years ago, when Gildo Pastor first acquired the French firm Venturi and made the decision to switch to building electric cars, no one thought he’d succeed. Boy, were they wrong.
Despite a shortage of new properties, €2.8 billion worth of real-estate transactions took place in Monaco in 2019, with three-bedroom resale apartments doubling in value, according to IMSEE.
Survey data on the health of leading economies kicks off the week, with the final January purchasing managers’ index (PMI) readings from China, the eurozone, the UK and the US.
Major economies continue to dominate the global ranking of the richest countries, with one nation’s private fortunes jumping by $200 billion (€177 billion) in six months alone, according to a new report released on Tuesday.
New World Wealth ranked the different countries according to the total amount of wealth, including property, cash, equities and business interests, held by all individuals as of June 2016. At least three countries from Asia appeared on the list, while four from Europe made it to the rankings.
Accumulating $48.9 trillion (€43 trillion) in wealth, the United States topped the overall list, followed by China, Japan, the United Kingdom and Germany in the top five. Rounding up the top ten are France, India, Canada, Australia and Italy.
Analysts are impressed by Australia’s showing in the top ten, considering that the country only has a population of 22 million. Australia, as well as Canada, has also overtaken Italy over the past 12 months, while China posted the fastest wealth growth over the past 15 years.
In terms of wealth held per person, European countries dominated the global rankings, with Monaco taking the number one spot. As of June 2016, the average person in Monaco owns $1.6 million (€1.42 million) in wealth, the highest in the world, reports New World Wealth, which also said the high average of wealth of Monaco’s residents can be attributed to the country's tax-free regime. (Source: Gulf News)