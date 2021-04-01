Umberto Tozzi charity event in Monaco

Thursday, April 1, 2021
6 Covid cases 31 Mar, 18 hospitalised, 7 in ICU, 84 home monitored, 2,115 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated
Italian superstar Umberto Tozzi will play a special live-streaming acoustic concert on Saturday 10th April to benefit his musicians, technical and support staff who have been without work for over a year due to the global pandemic.
Umberto Tozzi is an Italian singer and musician whose career spans five decades. He is coming to the Sporting’s Salle des Etoiles on 10th April for a one-night only charity event benefitting his team who has been unable to work during the Covid-19 crisis.
“I am happy to announce this concert because I hope it will give me the opportunity to concretely help the musicians of my band and all my technical staff,” Tozzi said about this special broadcast. “They are people with family and children, they have been with me for 20 years, we had a world tour that obviously was postponed and like all those who work in the artistic field have been penalised by this pandemic. This concert is for them.”
Tozzi boasts over 70 million records sold in his long career and is famous for his hits Ti amo and Gloria. He has lived in Monaco for several years.
The pandemic forced the postponement of his world tour and this will be the legend’s first appearance since his Paris concert in November 2019. It will also be the first acoustic show he has performed in his career.
Fans will have the chance to hear his greatest hits as well as some of his songs never played in concert before, and all with the acoustic twist.
“I can’t wait to make music away from home,” he joked.
The ‘Songs’ event will stream live from his website.
Carrefour Monaco employees are staging a strike this Saturday, demanding a “Covid bonus” for working in one of the few sectors that hasn’t closed during the crisis, despite the risks.
For the first time in the club’s history, AS Monaco Basketball is going to the Euro Cup 7 semi-finals after a hard fought 90 to 87 win over Buducnost Podgorica.
Two Monegasque organisations dedicated to marine sciences have agreed to continue working together to find ways to protect and increase knowledge of the seas.
