UNODC and UNIDO receive new Monegasque Ambassador

Thursday, February 27, 2020
Tests confirm that two patients admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital are not infected with the coronavirus
Monaco’s Frédéric Labarrère has presented his credentials to two offices of the United Nations.
Permanent Representative of the Principality of Monaco to the United Nations and international organisations in Vienna Frédéric Labarrère presented his Letters of Accreditation to Ghada Fathi Waly, Director General of the Office of the United Nations in Vienna and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and to Li Yong, Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in two ceremonies held last week.
After the official swearing in ceremonies, the new Ambassador, who was accompanied by Minister-Counselor Lorenzo Raveno, talks were held between the delegation from Monaco and the two international organisations.
During the first meeting, the newly appointed Ms Waly took the opportunity to thank the UNODC for the support in several projects the Prince’s government has a part in. She singled out two projects that are particularly successful – the fight against human trafficking in Senegal and the strengthening of the Sahel region’s criminal justice system.
Mr Li took time in the second conference to applaud the good relationship UNIDO and Monaco enjoy. The Director-General talked about his priorities, namely the fight against poverty and the need for immediate response to the climate change issues facing the planet.
For his part, Ambassador Labarrère assured the representatives from both organisations of Monaco’s complete support of their endeavours.
UNODC, founded in 1997, is one of the main players in the fight against illicit drugs and international crime. It is also the body responsible for the United Nations program against terrorism.
UNIDO is responsible for promoting and accelerating inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Member States.
Photo: Frédéric Labarrère and Li Yong, courtesy Monaco government
While tests have cleared two suspected cases of coronavirus in Monaco, Nice has set up a dedicated unit as the ‘first line’ of treatment in the region. Meanwhile, as Italy’s economy takes a battering due to the recent outbreak, it is important to note that the regular flu has killed more people than Covid-19 this winter season.
Tests will confirm today whether two people reportedly admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital on Monday are infected with the potentially deadly coronavirus.
The National Council has been toying with the idea of free local bus service for months and has finally settled on a two week trial period in September to see how it would work.