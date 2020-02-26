Weather
News

Tests confirm that two patients admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital are not infected with the coronavirus

UNODC and UNIDO receive new Monegasque Ambassador

By Stephanie Horsman - February 26, 2020

Monaco’s Frédéric Labarrère has presented his credentials to two offices of the United Nations.

Permanent Representative of the Principality of Monaco to the United Nations and international organisations in Vienna Frédéric Labarrère presented his Letters of Accreditation to Ghada Fathi Waly, Director General of the Office of the United Nations in Vienna and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and to Li Yong, Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in two ceremonies held last week.

After the official swearing in ceremonies, the new Ambassador, who was accompanied by Minister-Counselor Lorenzo Raveno, talks were held between the delegation from Monaco and the two international organisations.

During the first meeting, the newly appointed Ms Waly took the opportunity to thank the UNODC for the support in several projects the Prince’s government has a part in. She singled out two projects that are particularly successful – the fight against human trafficking in Senegal and the strengthening of the Sahel region’s criminal justice system.

Mr Li took time in the second conference to applaud the good relationship UNIDO and Monaco enjoy. The Director-General talked about his priorities, namely the fight against poverty and the need for immediate response to the climate change issues facing the planet.

For his part, Ambassador Labarrère assured the representatives from both organisations of Monaco’s complete support of their endeavours.

UNODC, founded in 1997, is one of the main players in the fight against illicit drugs and international crime. It is also the body responsible for the United Nations program against terrorism.

UNIDO is responsible for promoting and accelerating inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Member States.

 

Photo: Frédéric Labarrère and Li Yong, courtesy Monaco government 

December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

0

daily

February 26, 2020 | Local News

Stephanie Horsman

0
February 25, 2020 | Local News

Coronavirus latest

Cassandra Tanti

While tests have cleared two suspected cases of coronavirus in Monaco, Nice has set up a dedicated unit as the ‘first line’ of treatment in the region. Meanwhile, as Italy’s economy takes a battering due to the recent outbreak, it is important to note that the regular flu has killed more people than Covid-19 this winter season.

0
February 24, 2020 | Local News

Two suspected coronavirus cases in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Tests will confirm today whether two people reportedly admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital on Monday are infected with the potentially deadly coronavirus.

0
February 24, 2020 | Local News

Two week free bus trial

Cassandra Tanti

The National Council has been toying with the idea of free local bus service for months and has finally settled on a two week trial period in September to see how it would work.

0
Michael Alesi ©Direction de la Communication

A Monegasque debate on public security

Local News Staff Writer -
Public Security, in partnership with the Monegasque Association of Financial Activities (AMAF), organized on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at the Auditorium of the Lycée Technique et Hôtelier, a conference-debate on topics related to security in the Principality of Monaco. Chaired by Mr. Patrice CELLARIO, Councilor-Minister of the Interior, and initiated by Mr. Richard MARANGONI, Director of Public Security and Mr. Etienne FRANZI, President of AMAF, this meeting was intended for professionals the Principality's banking activities and to accountants in the field of public accounting. [caption id="attachment_32995" align="aligncenter" width="900"]Michael Alesi ©Direction de la Communication Michael Alesi ©Direction de la Communication[/caption] On the basis of the development of the partnership contained in the "Monaco a safe City" project, the Public Security wanted to present a broad reflection on prevention in the field of security in Monaco. Thus, five themes were addressed by specialists working in Public Security:
  • Scams with false transfer orders;
  • Alarms and video surveillance;
  • The technical prevention of malevolence;
  • International cooperation - operational links;
  • The establishment of foreigners in the Principality and the conditions of issue of residence certificates.
Through these working meetings, the Public Security wishes to apply a proactive prevention policy, promoting, in particular, a strong partnership with the various socio-economic actors of the Principality but even more with the entire population. These meetings with professionals coming here from the banking sector, but also considered in the field of luxury, hospitality, and more generally with the various economic actors of the Principality should allow to establish the base of a future structure exchanges of information which, in a regulatory framework, will maintain and reinforce the high level of security that continues in the Principality.
Anti-noise panels at Avenue d'Ostende © Communication Directorate Michael Alesi

New regulations on noise and construction schedules

Local News Staff Writer -
Two Ministerial Orders on noise and construction schedules were published in the Journal de Monaco today, Friday, December 7, 2018.