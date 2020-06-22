Upcoming events in Monaco

Weather
Monaco Life

A new case of Covid-19 on 22 June brings total in Monaco to 101: 95 cured, 1 resident death, 1 home monitored

By Cassandra Tanti - June 22, 2020

The September calendar is filling up with two more big events heading this way – the Asian-inspired ‘Made in Japan’ at the Grimaldi Forum and a concert by former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett.

Made in Japan, an exciting exhibition highlighting Japanese and Asian traditions, will take place from Friday 11th September to Sunday 13th September in the Espace Indigo at the Grimaldi Forum.

Guests can enjoy culinary delights from the East and take part in workshops and demonstrations where Asian and Japanese customs and traditions will be highlighted. Doors are open from 10am to 6pm. For tickets and info, go to www.grimaldi forum.com  

Progressive rock pioneer and former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett will be coming to the Principality on 18th September to the Opera Garnier for a one-night only appearance.

His new tour, based on a live album recorded during a 1977 concert at the Palais des Sports in Paris, called Genesis, Seconds Out, will be the focus of his concert, though he is sure to bring his hits and favourites alive as well. Doors for the concert open at 8pm and the show starts at 8.30pm. To request tickets, email ticketoffice@sbm.mc

 

 

