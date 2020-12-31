Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Friday, January 1, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

26 new Covid cases on 30 Dec. brings total to 853: 14 hospitalised, 6 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 86 home monitored, 704 recoveries, 3 deaths

Vaccination campaign kicks off on last day of 2020

Vaccination campaign kicks off on last day of 2020

By Stephanie Horsman - December 31, 2020

Just as the number of Covid cases has begun to rise sharply in Monaco, the much-anticipated BioNTech vaccine has arrived and inoculation has begun at aged care homes.

The government has announced not only the arrival but the beginning of the roll out for the new Covid jab that has just been approved by the European Medicines Agency this past week.

The vaccine became available on Thursday 31st December for people living in care homes who wish to be inoculated. The first dose will be administered straight away, followed three weeks later by a second dose as a booster, ensuring better immunisation.

The Department of Health Action Services (DASA) is assisting in the undertaking, particularly in organising pre-vaccination consultations and obtaining the necessary consent of the people wishing to be vaccinated. This step helps streamline the system, allowing them to determine the number of jabs to be delivered to each facility, a crucial step as the vaccines require storage at extremely low temperatures in special freezers which are not found on-site at retirement homes. 

The jabs will be administered by trained medical professionals overseen by a doctor.

Starting on Friday 1st of January, residents of Monaco over the age of 75 who have expressed that they would like the inoculation will be contacted for an appointment at the vaccination centre set up at the Espace Léo Ferré.

Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger underlines that “it was important for the Government to quickly receive the first deliveries of vaccines to protect our elders and the most vulnerable without delay.”

With 26 new cases on Wednesday alone and 14 people in hospital, this news could not have come at a better time for a Covid-weary public.

For those in the proper category who would like to make an appointment, the government has set up a direct line to the call centre on +377 92 05 55 00.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNYE show cancelled
Next articleStrict restaurant rules from 2nd January

Editors pics

December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0
December 14, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Tis the season…

Faced with a possible blowout in Covid cases when holiday travellers return to Monaco, the government is offering free PCR tests without prescription to boost screening.

0
December 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine set for January/February

Minister of State Pierre Dartout has revealed during a National Council assembly that the public can expect the first of three Covid vaccines to be rolled out in Monaco next month.

0
December 4, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Beautiful, ethical, organic, local

SBM’s signature festive cake this year is the Honey Flower, a stunning celebration of local ingredients prepared by the Principality’s finest pastry chefs.

0

daily

December 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Strict restaurant rules from 2nd January

Stephanie Horsman

People will have to prove they are either a Monaco resident, or are working or staying in the Principality, in order to dine at local restaurants from Saturday.

0
December 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

France takes “low-key” vaccine approach

Stephanie Horsman

Whilst European governments have been making big waves about their new Covid vaccination programmes, France has opted for a more discreet roll out.

0
December 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New Covid variant appearing in France

Stephanie Horsman

A new variant of the Covid virus, first detected in the UK, has now spread outside the island nation and has been detected in France and as far away as Australia.

0
December 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Tax free tests/vaccines

Cassandra Tanti

As part of the fight against Covid-19, Monaco will apply a 0% VAT charge on screening tests and vaccines until the end of 2022. It will also be backdated to mid-October.

0
MORE STORIES

Mask distribution is underway

Monaco has begun distributing 10,000 masks free of charge to residents in Monaco aged over 65 years.

“The crisis has changed the future of...

When lockdown was ordered, educators, students and parents were forced into a new way of teaching and learning. For many, this has been challenging, but the students at ISM have thrived. Here's why.