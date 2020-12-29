Vaccinations to begin within days

Monaco will receive the Covid vaccine on Wednesday ahead of the government’s free inoculation campaign that will begin next week as planned.

Prince Albert and his officials toured Espace Léo Ferré on Tuesday – the centre which has been providing free Covid testing since the epidemic began and will soon become the centre of Monaco’s vaccination campaign.

Screening at the centre has recently been expanded to include all students, residents and employees returning from vacation outside of the Principality.

The Prince took the opportunity to thank the staff who have been working throughout this busy period, in particular those of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre.

From next week, they will be charged with administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that was approved by the European Union authorities and is already being rolled out in France.

Three groups will be given priority during the first round of inoculation: people aged over 75, people aged over 65, and medical and care staff. Appointments will be necessary.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is administered in two doses, three weeks apart.

Photo credit: Michael Alesi / Government Communication Department