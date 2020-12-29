Vaccinations to begin within days

Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
4 new Covid cases on 28 Dec. brings total to 803: 8 hospitalised, 4 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 53 home monitored, 686 recoveries, 3 deaths
Monaco will receive the Covid vaccine on Wednesday ahead of the government’s free inoculation campaign that will begin next week as planned.
Prince Albert and his officials toured Espace Léo Ferré on Tuesday – the centre which has been providing free Covid testing since the epidemic began and will soon become the centre of Monaco’s vaccination campaign.
Screening at the centre has recently been expanded to include all students, residents and employees returning from vacation outside of the Principality.
The Prince took the opportunity to thank the staff who have been working throughout this busy period, in particular those of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre.
From next week, they will be charged with administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that was approved by the European Union authorities and is already being rolled out in France.
Three groups will be given priority during the first round of inoculation: people aged over 75, people aged over 65, and medical and care staff. Appointments will be necessary.
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is administered in two doses, three weeks apart.
Photo credit: Michael Alesi / Government Communication Department
Whilst European governments have been making big waves about their new Covid vaccination programmes, France has opted for a more discreet roll out.
A new variant of the Covid virus, first detected in the UK, has now spread outside the island nation and has been detected in France and as far away as Australia.
As part of the fight against Covid-19, Monaco will apply a 0% VAT charge on screening tests and vaccines until the end of 2022. It will also be backdated to mid-October.
The Municipal Council has been busy handing out all of the donations collected in the Principality for the victims of October’s storm Alex, as well as its own significant contributions.