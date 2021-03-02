Vaccine passport proposal coming this month

Wednesday, March 3, 2021
9 Covid cases + 1 fatality on 2 Mar, 38 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 132 home monitored, 1,720 recoveries, 25 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 8,200 people vaccinated
“It will respect data protection, security and privacy,” she said on a Twitter post. “The Digital Green Pass should facilitate Europeans’ lives.”
She went on to add, “The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad – for work or tourism.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday that the commission will be presenting legislation for a digital vaccine passport later this month.
The government is suspending a controversial rise in public car parking fees amid claims the move goes against Monaco’s green vision.
Forests is the theme of this year’s World Wildlife Day on Wednesday and everyone is encouraged to do their bit by sharing information about forest preservation through social networks.
The French government is inviting people aged over 65 with pre-existing conditions to now get AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, revising its stance on the issue.