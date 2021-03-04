Vaccine side effects study

Saturday, March 6, 2021
16 Covid cases 4 Mar, 28 hospitalised, 8 in ICU, 121 home monitored, 1,770 recoveries, 26 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 8,200 people vaccinated
The French medicines safety agency has been documenting the side effects of the Covid vaccinations since the start of the campaign rollout and have released results of their first analysis.
The European Union is likely to approve a single dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson in March, after the USA cleared it for emergency use last weekend.
Saliva tests are currently being trialled at the National Screening Centre and the government is hoping as many people as possible will take the test to help determine its effectiveness.
Young job seekers in Monaco have been assured that there are plenty of opportunities to be had in the Principality despite the health crisis.