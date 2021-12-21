Weather
69 Covid cases 23 Dec, 21 hospitalised - 6 res, 4 in ICU, 294 home monitored, 4,207 recoveries, 38 deaths, 814 incidence rate, 65% vaccinated

Vaccines for vulnerable kids available “within the week”

By Cassandra Tanti - December 21, 2021

As Monaco prepares to provide a hundred doses of paediatric strength Covid vaccine to fragile children aged five to 11, France has approved distribution for all kids in this age group.

Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout made the announcement during a press conference on Monday, revealing that the Monegasque National Vaccination Committee has been given the green light to inoculate the Principality’s vulnerable children aged five to 11 against Covid.

Authorities have already received a hundred doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, specially formulated for children, and will be offering appointments at the Princess Grace Hospital as opposed to the national vaccination centre in the Rainier III Auditorium.

France, meanwhile, has gone one step further, announcing on Monday that all children in this age group are now eligible for the paediatric strength vaccine.

Last week, France started vaccinating five to 11-year-olds with medical conditions that require special protection and ramped up logistics to roll out vaccination of all children in this age group once the country’s health regulator, Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS), approved the move.

Monaco’s Director of Health Action, Dr. Alexandre Bordero, told reporters on Monday that the Principality is still considering this option.

“Before making a final decision for the other children, it will be necessary to consult the vaccination committee again. The committee is likely to meet in early January. The question will then be asked whether or not it is appropriate to vaccinate all children aged five to 11 years and under what modalities. For the moment, it is not yet fixed.”

 

 

 

Photo by Ed Us on Unsplash

 

 

 

 

