Vamp up your Halloween plans

Halloween, All Saints’ Eve or Toussaint: whatever you call it in your house, Monaco has something for every family to enjoy.

The Great Halloween Games

From 2pm to 5.30pm on 31st October at the Princesse Antoinette Park, this event is for all children aged six and over who attend school in Monaco. Visitors are invited to dress up in costume to take on a new game, Dia de los Muertos, and win sweets along the way.

Registration is required and each time slot is limited to 28 children. To sign up, visit www.laboitedejeux.net/halloween.

Halloween Party at the Espace Léo Ferré

Children in the Sixème to Quatrième are invited to a bash from 6pm to 10pm on 31st October, which will feature a DJ, dancing and a photo booth set-up so the scariest monsters can be forever memorialised.

Monaco-resident students can invite one non-resident friend of the same age, though tickets for the non-resident must be purchased at the same time as the Monaco resident. Tickets are €15 and include unlimited soft drinks, as well as treats. For more info, visit the website on www.espaceleoferre.mc.

Night-time adventures at the Centre Botanique

For something a bit different, children eight years and older are invited to come on a night-time adventure in the greenhouses of the Centre Botanique (part of Monaco’s Jardin Exotique). This event runs from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on 31st October and registration is required by calling +377 93 15 29 80.

Dia de los Muertos

To celebrate Dia de los Muertos, the Monaco Latin American Association (AMLA) is throwing a charity Halloween Fiesta Night alongside the Golden Voices Music Awards and MIMA Club on 29th October. The evening will feature a live Latin concert at 8.pm, in Port Hercule, followed by a dinner-dance at Jack’s Restaurant with a DJ and prizes awarded for the best costumes. Face painting and other games and goodies will be provided.

10% of proceeds from ticket sales with go to charitable endeavours. Please email contact@mimaclubmonaco.com or call 06 34 61 17 64 for further information.

Monaco Mediathèque

The Monaco Media Library is also hosting a series of daytime events throughout the latter half of October with Halloween-themed fun to be had. Children can be involved in parent-child workshops, join in on games and even create a spell-book for Monaco’s budding witches and wizards. The library will also host cinema events, with popcorn of course, and a reading of Gaïa and Rosie, the Little Witches. Older children are also welcome to come to an evening of horror film-inspired games. For a full listing of events and times, visit www.mediatheque.mc.

Musée d’Anthropologie Préhistorique de Monaco

Two dates to remember for the MAP: 27th October between 2pm and 4pm for children over six with clay-making and skeleton ateliers, and 2nd November between 10am and 12pm for three to five-year-olds who want to discover terrifying animals from pre-history.

Reservations are required in advance for both activities. Please visit www.map-mc.org.