Vast Valbonne estate with ties to JFK goes on sale for €31.5 million

A stunning 18-hectare estate enjoyed by a young JFK and his family during the summer months has been listed by Sotheby’s International Realty for €31.5 million.

Property such as this is rare even for the south of France. Set in 18 hectares of woodland, olive groves and wildflower meadows, Château de Beaumont is a true haven of peace and tranquility that boasts an unobstructed view down to the Mediterranean from its location at the crest of its own hill between Valbonne and Mougins.

It was built by French architect Jacques Couelle in the 1920s for the Carrs, a wealthy American family who had a genuine appreciation for the historic buildings of the region. In the decades that followed, it would become the holiday home of the young John F. Kennedy, later the President of the United States, and his family, who spent their summers enjoying its naturalistic beauty and charm while his father, Joseph Patrick Kennedy, held a role as US Ambassador to Great Britain.

Locals driving between Valbonne and Mougins along the Route de Cannes will have likely glimpsed horses grazing on the meadows at the perimetre of the property, but it is far harder to see the magnificent château, which is shielded by a forest of native woodland.

The park has two natural water sources, several ornamental pools and fountains, an olive grove and gorgeous landscaped flower gardens. In terms of modern amenities, the focal point is the 20-metre heated marble swimming pool and pool house, but it also has a tennis court and an aviary.

1,160 square metres of living space is split between the main “house”, numerous staff dependencies and a partially finished 150-square-metre Provençal house near the entrance to the estate.

The principal residence has nine ensuite bedrooms across three floors and all the trappings you would expect from a luxury home of this scale, such as a dedicated cinema room and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

