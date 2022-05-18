Venturi: flying the Monaco flag in space

Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Photos source: Venturi Group
Monaco welcomed four new Ambassadors to town this week, given a warm reception by first the Prince, then by the Minister for External Relations and Cooperation, who treated them to lunch.
Artificial tide pools were created in 2019 at water level in front of the Fontvieille Port as part of the government’s ongoing ecological restoration programme. The first results have just been revealed.
The Betclic Elite regular season has wrapped-up and AS Monaco Basketball’s defeat against Cholet was ultimately inconsequential to the final ranking, as they prepare to face Strasbourg in the play-offs.
Francesco Totti is the latest blockbuster name to be confirmed for next Tuesday’s World Stars Football Match, joining a whole grid’s worth of Formula 1 greats, both past and present.