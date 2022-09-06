Venturi rebrand as Monaco Sports Group

ROKiT Venturi Racing, who finished runners-up in the Formula E world championship this year, have changed their name. The Principality team will now race under ‘Monaco Sports Group’.

The team has changed their name ahead of the ninth Formula E season, which looks set to begin in Mexico in January. The Monaco Sports Group (MSG) will be led by Scott Swid and managing partner José M Aznar Botella, whilst it has been confirmed that the team will maintain its headquarters within the Principality.

Speaking in a press release, Swid said, “After completing our most successful season in history, I’m extremely proud to open our next chapter as Monaco Sports Group from Season 9 onwards. We have the passion, determination, and experience to compete at the front of the grid, and alongside our partnership with Maserati and their return to top-tier motorsport for the first time in 60 years, we’re facilitating one of the most exciting stories in international sport.”

He continued, “This spirit stems from our own origins as one of Formula E’s founding teams when, in 2013, Venturi Automobiles President and electric mobility pioneer Gildo Pastor made the bold decision to form Venturi Racing ahead of Formula E’s first season. To honour this legacy, we will race with the same ambitious ethos as Formula E – one of the fastest-growing sporting platforms in the world – reaching new heights in 2023 with the revolutionary Gen3 car which represents the pinnacle of electric vehicle performance. I can’t begin to express how excited we are to line up on the grid in Mexico City this January as we kick off Season 9.”

Lucas Di Grassi (BRA), ROKiT Venturi Racing, Jerome d’Ambrosio, Team Principal, ROKiT Venturi Racing, Delphine Biscaye, Team Manager, ROKiT Venturi Racing, Edoardo Mortara (CHE), ROKiT Venturi Racing, and the Venturi team celebrate after securing third place in the championship. Photo source: ROKiT Venturi Racing