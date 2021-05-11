The winner of this year’s Monaco Grand Prix will be presented the victorious accolade in a Monaco-inspired Louis Vuitton trophy travel case, after a multi-year partnership was announced between the French fashion house and the ACM.

Hand-crafted in the house’s historic Asnières workshop on the outskirts of Paris, the trunk showcases Louis Vuitton’s traditional know-how while drawing inspiration from the heritage of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, which is celebrating its 78th edition this year.

The iconic monogram canvas is adorned with the red shade of the Monaco flag while the red lines, tracing “V” for “Victory”, are rimmed with a white strip, reminiscent of the unique urban route of the track where driving excellence goes hand in hand with power and precision.

The tailor-made trunk, in the colours of the Principality, will hold the trophy depicting the 19 turns of the 3.337km track. The trophy will be awarded to the winner of the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix on 23rd May 2021.

The partnership marks the very first encounter between Louis Vuitton and the Automobile Club of Monaco (ACM), the organiser of the most legendary of all Formula 1 races.

“Whether it’s Fangio, Hill, Moss, Stewart, Senna, Prost, Schumacher, or more recently Alonso, Vettel, Rosberg, Ricciardo or Hamilton, the Monaco Grand Prix has celebrated the greatest champions,” said Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO. “At almost 300 km/h between the rails, it’s the Formula 1 Grand Prix that all drivers aspire to win one day. Today, we are proud to be associated with the race and together start writing a piece of history. The trophy trunk epitomises ‘Victory travels in Louis Vuitton’ – witnessing the next victories and continuing to carry legends.”

“Apart from being a major partnership with the famous brand of the LVMH Group, we are delighted that the trophy awarding the winner of the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco can now safely travel in first class,” added Michel Boeri, President of the ACM. “Louis Vuitton and the Automobile Club of Monaco are at once forerunners and project supervisors in their respective fields of expertise. Louis Vuitton is associated with the most coveted trophies in the world, and this emblematic partnership allows the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco Cup to benefit from this heritage, bringing unprecedented elegance into the world of mechanical sports.”

Photo: Louis Vuitton