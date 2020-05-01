Weather
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 58 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Video interview: Olivier Wenden and Christian Moore

Video interview: Olivier Wenden and Christian Moore

By Cassandra Tanti - May 1, 2020

 

Monaco Life Editor Cassandra Tanti interviews Olivier Wenden, Vice President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, and Christian Moore, President of the Global Environment Movement Association and President of the Monaco Ambassador’s Club, about the lockdown, its impact on the environment, and what we can hope to achieve from the health crisis.

 

