Video interview: Olivier Wenden and Christian Moore

[caption id="attachment_27016" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo[/caption] Two exhibitions will precede the annual Circus Festival later this month. At the Marriott Riviera Hotel, "Croqu'en cirque", organised by the Monegasque Association for the Friends of Circus and will showcase works by the painter Michel Costiou, from January 18 until February 4. In the Fontvieille shopping centre and Carrefour, photographs by Alain Hanel will be on show from January 8 until February 4. Meanwhile, a stamp created by the Office des Timbres Poste de Monaco featuring the 42nd Festival's poster and with a face value of €1.20 has been on sale since January 3. The traditional shop window competition, with this year's theme being "the 250th anniversary of modern circus" is also underway. [caption id="attachment_27017" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo[/caption] Underlining Monaco's position as the world capital of Circus, the European Circus Association and the World Circus Federation meet on January 18 and 19, also at the Marriott Riviera Hotel. As a foretaste of what's to come, the Open Door "Circus Animals" show, rehearsals with commentary, offers free entry to the public on Saturday, January 20, from 3 pm to 4 pm under the Fontvieille big top. The traditional ecumenical service will take place under the big top on Monday, January 22, at 7 pm.The friendly football match between Prince Albert II of Monaco's Barbagiuans and the circus artistes' team, is scheduled at the Cap d'Ail stadium on Monday, January 22, at 8:30 pm. The roundabout between avenue des Ligures and avenue des Guelfes will be specially decorated by the Town Planning Department, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of modern circus. Finally, 33 of the Principality's school classes, some 800 pupils, will be lucky enough to attend an educational rehearsal on Thursday, January 25, in the big top. The festival runs until January 28.