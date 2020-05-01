Video interview: Olivier Wenden and Christian Moore

Friday, May 1, 2020
News
Monaco Life
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 58 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Monaco Life Editor Cassandra Tanti interviews Olivier Wenden, Vice President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, and Christian Moore, President of the Global Environment Movement Association and President of the Monaco Ambassador’s Club, about the lockdown, its impact on the environment, and what we can hope to achieve from the health crisis.
A smartphone app which will alert authorities and those who have been in direct contact with a person diagnosed with Covid-19 is set to be launched in limited form starting in mid-May, according to key players Orange and Capgemini.
Paris Saint Germaine (PSG) have been handed the Ligue 1 championship for the third year in a row with a clear 12 point lead over second place Marseille, despite not having played a full season due to the coronavirus health crisis.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced new measures to ease the strain on countries who have seen record economic downturn since the beginning of the health crisis.
I was so excited the day I was accepted to be part of the eXXpedition crew - a pioneering all female navigators group studying plastic pollution - to participate in an incredible sailing and research voyage between Galapagos and Easter Island.