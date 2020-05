Video interview: Olivier Wenden and Christian Moore

READ ALSO

The Oceanographic Museum is inviting young and old to celebrate Carnival and, until March 11, children ages 12 and under are invited to come in disguise to take advantage of an offer of free admission. Every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday at midday, and every day at 2 pm and 4 pm, up to 15 children at a time can spend up to 40 minutes each in the "tactile" area, where they can reach out and touch baby sharks and other marine animals. Reservations can be made online or at the ticket office for a supplement of €6 per child from age 3 to 12. Additionally, a number of films will be shown over the holiday period. The Oceanographic Museum is using the school holidays to educate young people about the ocean. Among many initiatives is the Snapper Club, for children between 8 and 12. With an educational team on hand, the young explorers will take part over five days, from 9 am to 5 pm, in games and activities about the oceans and their animal life. There are two sessions, February 26 -March 2, and March 5-March 9. Sign up online . At the School of Fine Arts Pavillon Bosio (1 ave des Pins, Monaco-Ville), during the first week of the winter school holidays, a ceramic course is being offered. On the program: discovery and deepening of ceramic construction and surface treatment techniques with Jeffrey Haines. From February 26 to March 02, 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. During the second week, a "Living Model, The Movement" workshop with Laure Fissore.