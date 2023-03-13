Video of mini car flipping on famous F1 Fairmont Hairpin goes viral

Watch the moment the driver of a Citroën Ami flips his car at the famous Fairmont Hairpin bend and narrowly misses pedestrians in a video that has gone viral.

The Citroën Ami has a top speed of 45km/h and can be driven in France without a driving license from the age of 14.

Meanwhile, the Fairmont Hairpin is a famous section of the Monaco Grand Prix, and even F1 drivers are forced to slow down at its approach.

In a YouTube video shot over the weekend, the car is captured travelling at a dangerously high speed into the bend a number of times, forcing the car onto only two wheels. On its final lap, the light car flips, slides and crashes into the concrete barriers that line the Fairmont Hotel sidewalk, narrowly missing pedestrians.

According to reports, the 16-year-old male driver and his 22-year-old male passenger – both French – were taken to the Princess Grace Hospital Centre with minor injuries.

The accident has been captured from a number of different angles and shared extensively on social media.

While the makers of the video have made light of the incident, the driver of the vehicle is likely to face criminal charges given the dangerous nature of his driving and the threat it posed to the public.

