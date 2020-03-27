Video sermons in English

His Excellency Mr Robert Fillon presented his credentials to HE Ms Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of the Republic of Malta, on Friday, April 13. HE Mr. Fillon is also Ambassador of Monaco to Italy, San Marino, Romania, Croatia and Slovenia. A short exchange followed, in the presence of the Ambassador's wife, the Monaco Consul in Malta and close associates of the President. HE Mr Fillon underlined the Principality's wish to enrich the diplomatic and consular relations established for many years between the two countries, through centres of common interest. The Ambassador mentioned in this respect the environmental concerns of the Principality, with regard to the marine environment in general and the Mediterranean in particular, those relating to culture - Valletta being "European Capital of Culture" for 2018 - as well as in sport. Malta, like Monaco, participates in the "Games of the Small States of Europe"). On his first visit to Malta, the Ambassador also had the opportunity to meet HE Mr. Carmelo Abela, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and met with Mr. Angelo Farrugia, Speaker of the House of Representatives and officials of the Chamber of Commerce in charge of international relations. At the reception held by the Presidency of the Republic of Malta, attended by many personalities from the world of politics and business, HE Mr Robert Fillon delivered a speech in which he thanked the Maltese authorities for their warm welcome and their accessibility. He informed them of the intention of the Principality to intensify its relations with Malta in a spirit of cordial collaboration, sharing of experiences and participation in joint projects. The Republic of Malta is the smallest state in the European Union. With a population of around 500,000 and enjoying good economic growth, it belongs to both the Schengen Area and the eurozone. PHOTO: Presentation of the credentials of HE Mr Robert Fillon, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco to the Republic of Malta, in Residence in Rome, HE Ms Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of the Republic of Malta.