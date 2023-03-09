Violinist Maxim Vengerov steps in to replace Daniel Barenboim at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo

Daniel Barenboim has sadly had to postpone his sold-out concert at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo this weekend due to ill health, but it’s not all bad news as violinist Maxim Vengerov will perform in his place.

“Since last year, I have been suffering from a serious illness,” said Barenboim in a statement via the Opéra. “Although my state of health has fortunately greatly improved over the past few weeks, allowing me to resume my activities as a conductor, I regret to inform you that, despite all my efforts, I have not yet acquired muscle strength needed to perform piano recital programmes. It is with great sadness that I cancel my recital in Monaco, but as I continue to work and my health improves, I am determined to return to the Monte-Carlo Opera at the earliest possible opportunity, be that as a pianist or conductor!”

Barenboim is considered one of the leading pianists and conductors of our age, and had been scheduled to perform Beethoven’s last three piano sonatas on Friday 10th March.

In his place will now be violinist Maxim Vengerov, who thankfully accepted a last-minute invitation to perform at the behest of the new director of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo, Cecilia Bartoli. The two are pictured above at a joint concert in 2018.

“I would like to thank Maxim for having accepted our invitation after several years of absence on the stage of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo,” said Bartoli. “Accompanied by the pianist Roustem Saitkoulov, Maxim Vengerov will give a beautiful [and] romantic recital of Beethoven, Franck and Tchaikovsky.”

Photo credit: Rosey Concert Hall / Stéphane Etter