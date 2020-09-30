Weather
21 ° C
21°C
12°C
Sunny
Wednesday, September 30, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

2 new cases of Covid-19 on 29 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 214: 8 hospitalised - 5 residents, 28 home monitored, 178 healed, 1 resident death

Voice in Progress concert

Voice in Progress concert

By Cassandra Tanti - September 30, 2020

A new music project in Monaco, Voice in Progress, will be holdings its first concert this October featuring 20 of the region’s brightest stars.

Voice in Progress began in Monaco in November 2019 with a series of open-house auditions for music enthusiasts. Eventually, 12 adults and eight children were invited to join the team.
Organised by musician and producer Michele Zuppardo, and supported by the Association Monégasque pour l’Amérique Latine(AMLA), Voice in Progress is an opportunity for participants to technique, interpretation, improvisation and voice harmony.

It involved four months of intense training, including singing lessons and master classes organised in collaboration with dancers, actors, and a stylist. Participants also performed at private parties and in public places.
“In singing, the voice is the last thing to look at, I like to think more about the emotional side and to personalise the quality of the voice according to our way of being,” said Michele, who began playing music at the age of three.

A charity concert will be held on Friday 16th October at the Théâtre de Variété under the theme ‘Nothing is impossible when you really believe in it’.

Tickets are €20 for adults and €5 for children.

For information and reservations: info@amlamonaco.com

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleWhich nations are tempting HNWIs through tax relief and Golden Visas?
Next articleMonaco first to join United for Biodiversity coalition

Editors pics

September 29, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nuclear technology to boost early cancer detection

The Princess Grace Hospital has unveiled its new €8.2 million Nuclear Medicine Department, housing the latest equipment to treat a wider number of pathologies faster and earlier.

0
September 29, 2020 | Local News

World leaders pledge to reverse biodiversity loss

Prince Albert II is among 64 world leaders who have promised to put the environment at the top of the post-Covid economic recovery list, joining the Leaders Pledge for Nature.

0
September 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

1st quarter results show 74% loss in turnover

The health crisis is thwarting the recovery efforts of Monaco’s largest employer, SBM, which saw profits plummet this summer ahead of a “very difficult” winter.

0
September 24, 2020 | Culture

Miró exhibition at NMNM

An exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró is on display at the New National Museum of Monaco, Villa Paloma.

0

daily

September 30, 2020 | Culture

Bonus offered for home renovations

Stephanie Horsman

The Monegasque government is encouraging owners and tenants to give their homes a make-over by offering a “renovation bonus” as part of the State’s plan for economic recovery.

0
September 30, 2020 | Culture

Monaco and Tunisia join forces to empower women

Stephanie Horsman

Women in Tunisia are set to benefit from a four-year job creation agreement signed this week between Monaco, the United Nations and the Union for the Mediterranean.

0
September 30, 2020 | Culture

Monaco first to join United for Biodiversity coalition

Stephanie Horsman

The Oceanographic Institute is trailblazing by becoming the first official member of the European Commission’s environmentally-minded global coalition, United for Biodiversity. 

0
September 30, 2020 | Culture

Voice in Progress concert

Cassandra Tanti

A new music project in Monaco, Voice in Progress, will be holdings its first concert this October featuring 20 of the region’s brightest stars.

0
MORE STORIES

Traffic along blvd Princesse Charlotte reduced to...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_28462" align="alignnone" width="1172"]Photo: Facebook Gouvernement Monaco Photo: Facebook Gouvernement Monaco[/caption] Traffic will be restricted to one way along part of blvd Princesse Charlotte, between avenue de Roqueville Avenue and the Sainte-Dévote bridge, from Monday, February 26, to Friday, March 9, as part of the construction project for the future FANB High School. The flow of traffic will be modified as follows: - Vehicles coming from the Sainte-Dévote bridge will be diverted to boulevard de Suisse. - Vehicles arriving from the upper part of avenue de Roqueville will have to turn left towards avenue Saint-Michel. To secure bus operations at the Roqueville intersection, manual traffic control will be provided during the day.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/security-terminals-to-be-installed-at-place-darmes/

Sale of alcoholic beverages discussed ahead of...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30841" align="alignnone" width="900"]Photo: Michael Alesi/DC Photo: Michael Alesi/DC[/caption] A training and communication session was held on Thursday, May 3, to coordinate planning for the busy Grand Prix period, with a particular focus on businesses operating on the Darse Sud, the part of Port Hercules adjacent to the track. The Prince's Government is committed to making the surroundings of the circuit safer during this period of intense activity by establishing key partnerships. The Directorate of Public Security led the meeting. Situated in the immediate vicinity of the circuit, businesses must ensure the proper management of their terraces, including security issues, verifications of the age of customers, as well as the strict application of legislation with regard to the sale of alcoholic beverages. During this period, Public Security agents will be noticeably present on site and ready to intervene in case of problems.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/prince-hints-at-change-of-grand-prix-course/