Voxan Wattman breaks world-record speeds, again

Voxan’s latest Wattman model was put to the test at the iconic Kennedy Space Center, Florida, breaking 21 new world speed records and officially becoming the fastest under 300kg electric bike in the world.

The tests took place over six days between 18th and 23rd November, and the results were phenomenal as records tumbled in the Sunshine State. The Voxan bike, owned by Monaco-based electric vehicle specialist Venturi, registered a world-record speed of 456km/h (283 M/ph), in the much-coveted category ‘partially streamlined electric motorcycle under 300kg’.

Prior to breaking this record on 22nd November, the bike, driven by Italian rider Max Biaggi, also broke the record for ‘non-streamlined electric motorcycle under 300kg’ with a time of 370 km/h (230 M/ph).

Voxan and the Venturi group, working in tandem, continue to redefine excellence within the field of electric motorcycles. The earlier Voxan model had already set records in the ‘over 300kg’ category in November 2020, but thanks to the Wattman’s new lighter, cutting-edge battery, the constructor could this year set their sights on breaking the ‘under 300kg’ records.

Having achieved the records, Gildo Pastor, President of the Venturi group, expressed a great deal of both national pride, and pride in the project, saying, “These 21 new records are another magnificent achievement for the Venturi group… I am pleased to think that the experience gained from this project will contribute to improving eco-mobility. I share these records with my country, Monaco, which does so much to promote sustainable development.”

Voxan, as forerunners in their field, will be hoping that these latest technological strides will provide the inspiration to continue to propel the industry to become even quicker, safer and greener as the world looks to shift towards more sustainable mobility.