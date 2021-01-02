Warm wishes from Prince Albert, Princess Charlene

In his New Year address, Prince Albert has assured citizens of his “unwavering commitment to leading the Principality out of this health crisis towards a more stable, more prosperous and more just future.”

The Prince’s message from the Palace was aired on social networks on 31st December at 7pm, and the Covid pandemic was, not surprisingly, a strong theme.

“2020 is coming to an end. It will remain etched in our memories marked by doubt, fear and pain, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic that has spread across our planet,” he said, before looking to the future.

“It is vital that all our countries and their political leaders commit to confronting our future in a spirit of innovation, such is the unprecedented scale of the challenges before us. We are convinced of both the relevance of our roles and the need to reinvent ourselves once more.”

The Prince went on to highlight the increasing importance of the “digital world”, of moderating our energy usage and promoting social inclusion – key factors in Monaco’s economic and social strategy.

“With the economy, we must revive curiosity, creativity and discovery to emerge stronger and capable of tackling the great environmental and social challenges,” he said.

Prince Albert acknowledged that it was a difficult holiday season for many, and “not quite as festive as in the past.” But he added, “This year, that distance and those limitations will be a sign of our affection for our loved ones, our families, whom we want to shield from illness.”

The Prince spoke about his hope and optimism for the future, saying, “I have every confidence that 2021 will see us overcome this ordeal, thanks to our solid economic and social model, and the talented people in our public and private sectors.”

To conclude, Princess Charlene stood by the Prince’s side as he said: “We send you, with our children Jacques and Gabriella, our warmest wishes for 2021.”

“Happy New Year,” they declared together.

Photo: Eric Mathon/Palais Princier