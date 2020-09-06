Watch: Leclerc crashes out of Italian GP

Monday, September 7, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
1 new case of Covid-19 on 6 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 148: 1 in ICU, 37 home monitored, 105 healed, 1 resident death
Monegasque Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has thankfully walked away from a huge crash at Monza, which saw the Italian Grand Prix red flagged for the first time in 25 years.
The Ferrari driver was midway through the Parabolica on Sunday afternoon when he veered into the barriers headfirst at speeds approaching close to 300 kilometres per hour.
Charles Leclerc was winded in the accident but quickly signalled he was ok before climbing out, saying: “Was a big crash – arghh! I’m sorry, but honestly I struggled so much with the balance. I’m sorry.”
Leclerc had been running in P4 when he crashed, having jumped up the order when the safety car and subsequent pit stops turned the race on its head.
The race was red-flagged following the incident on lap 24, the first time since 1995. It completed a miserable home race weekend for Ferrari after Sebastian Vettel had retired from the Italian Grand Prix earlier on.
After the race, Charles Leclerc told reporters on Canal+ “I lost the car, there’s no need to look further than that.”
Pierre Gasly, a 24-year-old Frenchman, caused a shock by winning his maiden race for AlphaTauri.
Lance Stroll was third, with Lando Norris fourth in the second McLaren.
Photo: Screen shot of the race
Monegasque gymnast Kevin Crovetto is the fourth and final member of team Notorious, led by Gareth Wittstock, for the fast approaching water bike challenge ‘The Crossing: Calvi to Monaco’.
French President Emmanuel Macron has presented a green-tinted €100 billion recovery plan to pull the country out of its economic slump and create jobs.
A representative of the 70,000 small to medium-sized enterprises in the PACA region says he does not see up to 25% of them surviving the economic crisis triggered by the recent pandemic.
Monaco’s new Minister of State Pierre Dartout has spoken to the local press to lay out his plans for the future of the Principality.