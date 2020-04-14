Watch the Nutcracker Company

Weather
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU

By Cassandra Tanti - April 14, 2020

The Monte-Carlo Ballet’s Casse-Noisette Compagnie, choreographed by Jean-Christophe Maillot, will be broadcast this week to help keep everyone entertained during confinement.

Now is the time to soak in as much culture as possible as a variety of institutions in Monaco offer virtual culture trips, including performances by the Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra and short videos of Monaco released by the Audiovisual Institute.

The Monte-Carlo Ballet is also generously keeping people entertained and satisfying their thirst for culture with a series of broadcasts of their shows. On both Wednesday 15th and Friday 18th April at 5pm, the Nutcracker Company will be broadcast on Monaco Info and France 3 PACA.

It follows the showing of Monte-Carlo Ballet’s La Belle last week.

This week’s performance will last for one hour and 40 minutes and involves the participation of students from the Princess Grace Academy, Bolshoï Theater stars Olga Smirnova and Artem Ovcharenko, and the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Nicolas Brochot.

Stay tuned because the ballet will be sharing many more shows from their repertoire in the weeks to come.

 

Photo: Ballet de Monte-Carlo

 

