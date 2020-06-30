Weekend reopening for Larvotto Beach

Larvotto Beach will reopen to the public as planned on Saturday 4th July – midway through its major redevelopment.

“The beach is opening in a few days thanks to the efforts of all the teams who continued their activity during the confinement period, in strict compliance with sanitary measures. I want to thank them,” said Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia who was on site late Tuesday. “We wanted this work to continue after we had ceased all other public constructions because we were certain that Monegasques and residents, at the end of the confinement period, would be happy to find quality public spaces, accessible and convivial.”

As scheduled in the project’s plans, the beach will be open to the public from Saturday 4th July until Sunday 13th September between 7am and 8pm in July and August, and from 8am to 7pm in September. Like every year, the beach and water quality will be monitored by authorities and an anti jellyfish net will be set up.

The construction site has been beautified with the installation of around 80 plants, while temporary showers and toilets will be available to swimmers.

Two eateries will be open for customers: le palais du Maillot for snacks and Le Miami brasserie/restaurant.

The beach will be accessible from avenue Princesse Grace, via a secure walkway above the site and then an elevator or stairs, which have been separated to control flows.

On the beach, social distancing must be respected.

The car park will remain open with limited capacity and with only one access ramp.

Work will continue behind the palisade all summer with the goal of fully opening the beach and shops in the summer of 2021.

