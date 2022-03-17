Weekend ski report: 18th – 20th March

As we near the end of the skiing season, temperatures throughout the region are increasing, Nonetheless, there are still some great conditions and even more snow forecast, notably at Isola.

Isola 2000 – There are currently 24 ski slopes and 13 ski lifts open at Isola. Visitors can expect there to be between 100 and 80 cm of smooth snow. This could be topped up further with more snow forecast on Friday, whilst the rest of the weekend is expected to be largely overcast. Skiers will have to wrap up with highs of just 4°C and lows of -7°C. The col de la Bonette and la Lombarde roads are closed until the end of the winter season.

Auron – There are currently 21 ski slopes and 15 ski lifts open at the resort, with between 90-80 cm of standing snow thanks to the region-wide snowfall this Monday. It will be milder than last weekend with highs of 4°C and lows of -4°C, although the forecast is for rain on Friday and Saturday. There will also be some relatively strong winds potentially reaching 47km/h on Friday and Saturday. In terms of access, Route de la Tinée, Route de la Bonette, Piste de la Moustière, Piste de Demandols all remain closed.

Les Deux Alpes – There is a huge choice of runs at the resort with 76 ski slopes and 41 ski lifts currently open. There is 65cm of moist standing snow. The resort isn’t expecting any snow over the weekend, whilst temperatures are expected to be up on last weekend with lows of -1°C and highs of 8°C. It will be a cloudy weekend on the slopes, whilst visibility will be poor on Friday due to fog.

La Colmiane – There are 10 ski slopes and five ski lifts open at the resort, with between 70 and 45 cm of standing snow following last weekend’s snowfall. Conditions will be very changeable throughout the weekend. Strong winds above 80km/h are forecast on Saturday. It will be cloudy on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday will see sun and also snow. As we reach the end of the skiing season, temperatures are up on previous weekends with highs of 4°C and lows of -3°C. The resort hosts a market on Saturdays, and will continue to do so until the end of March.

Greolieres les Neiges – There are two ski lifts open, as well as 30km of open runs. There is between 30 and 20 cm of soft standing snow at the resort. It will be a largely cloudy weekend on the slopes of Greolieres, with sunny intervals expected on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be highs of 13°C and lows of -2°C. The resort isn’t reporting any road closures.

Limone Piemonte – The Italian resort is currently reporting that all runs are closed due to bad weather, and this will remain the case throughout Thursday and Friday. Snow levels vary from 60 to 20 cm after last weekend’s snowfall. Although no further rain is forecast on Saturday, there is the possibility of snowfall on Sunday. There will be lows of 0°C and highs of 7°C. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible due to the collapsed bridge at Tende. Drivers must instead pass through Ventimiglia and the journey from Monaco is currently approximately three hours.

Valberg – There are 25 ski slopes and 11 ski lifts open. The resort currently has between 80 and 60 cm of standing snow, following the snowfall on Valentine’s day. Similar to conditions throughout the resort, it will be largely overcast, but there is more of a chance for sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday. It is expected to be slightly milder than last weekend with highs of 7°C and lows of -1°C.

Note: Snow tyres must be worn on the roads up to the ski resorts.

