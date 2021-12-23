Weekend Ski Report: 23rd to 26th December

There will be some prime skiing conditions throughout the region over the festive weekend, with the chance of some heavy snowfall at Isola 2000 in particular. As more and more ski runs and lifts open up, it is a great time to hit the slopes.

Note: Snow tyres must be worn on the roads up to the ski resorts.

Isola 2000 – There are currently 23 ski slopes and 12 ski lifts open at Isola. There’s 50-60 cm of snow at the resort, and it is expected to snow on Friday and throughout the weekend. There is likely to be anything from 6-14 cm on Friday, 3-8 cm on Saturday and 7-15 cm on Sunday. There will be highs of 5°C and lows of -2°C. The col de la Bonette and la Lombarde roads are closed until the end of the winter season.

Auron – There are currently 17 ski slopes and 15 ski lifts open at the resort. There is around 30cm of standing snow. Rain is expected over the weekend with a chance of snow on Sunday. There will be highs of 5°C and lows of 1°C. In terms of access, Route de la Tinée, Route de la Bonette, Piste de la Moustière, Piste de Demandols all remain closed.

Les Deux Alpes – There are currently 76 ski slopes and 40 ski lifts open. There is already 100cm of standing snow at the resort. Rain is expected on Friday and Sunday, although Saturday should be largely sunny. There will be -1°C and highs of 5°C.

La Colmiane – There are currently 9 ski slopes and 5 ski lifts open at the resort. There is also between 30 and 40cm of standing snow. Rain is expected on Friday and Saturday, although there will be clearer skies on Sunday. There will be highs of 4°C and lows of 1°C. The resort hasn’t reported any road closures.

Greolieres les Neiges – There is currently 0cm of standing snow in the resort, with no snow forecast over the weekend. There will be rain showers throughout the weekend with highs of 7°C and lows of 1°C. The resort isn’t reporting any road closures.

Limone Piemonte – There are currently 12 runs open at the resort and 11 ski-lifts. There is a minimum of 30cm of snow throughout the resort with a maximum of 70cm in places. Visibility should be good throughout the weekend and rain is expected, with lows of 1°C and highs of 8°C. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible due to the collapsed bridge at Tende. Drivers must instead pass through Ventimiglia and the journey from Monaco is currently approximately 3 hours.

Valberg – There are 17 ski slopes and 11 ski lifts open. The resort currently has 40cm of standing snow. There is a chance of further snowfall on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the possibility of 14cm of fresh snowfall over the course of the weekend. There is also the chance of some sunny weather with highs of 2°C and lows of -1°C.

Photo: Isola 2000 live web cam