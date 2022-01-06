Weekend Ski Report: 7th to 9th January

It should be another mild weekend at the region’s ski resorts, with no snow forecast, largely sunny skies and strong wind gusts at some resorts. There is still 100cm of snow at Les Deux Alpes.

Isola 2000 – There are 20 ski slopes and 14 ski lifts open at Isola. There is currently 70-55 cm of snow at the resort, however no snow is expected over the weekend. It is forecast to be largely sunny over the weekend, with a little more cloud on Friday and Sunday. There will be highs of 3°C and lows of -9°C. The col de la Bonette and la Lombarde roads are closed until the end of the winter season.

Auron – There are currently 21 ski slopes and 13 ski lifts open at the resort. There is around 30cm of standing snow and it is expected to be largely sunny over the weekend, with a bit of cloud on Friday. There will be highs of 2°C and lows of -6°C. There will also be winds of up to 50km/h. In terms of access, Route de la Tinée, Route de la Bonette, Piste de la Moustière, Piste de Demandols all remain closed.

Les Deux Alpes – There are currently 66 ski slopes and 37 ski lifts open and there is already 100cm of standing snow at the resort. It is expected to be largely clear on Friday and Saturday, but visibility will be poor on Sunday with fog forecast. The forecast is for lows of -8°C and highs of -1°C.

La Colmiane – There are 10 ski slopes and five ski lifts open at the resort, with between 40 and 30cm of standing snow. As it is throughout the region, it is expected to be largely sunny over the weekend with the chance of clouds on Friday and Saturday. Saturday will also bring winds of up to 64km/h. There will be highs of 1°C and lows of -5°C. The resort hasn’t reported any road closures.

Greolieres les Neiges – There is currently 0cm of standing snow in the resort, with no snow forecast over the weekend. It will be largely sunny throughout the weekend with some clouds on Friday and Sunday. There will be highs of 8°C and lows of -3°C. The resort isn’t reporting any road closures.

Limone Piemonte – There are currently 12 runs open at the resort and 11 ski-lifts, with a minimum of 10cm of snow and a maximum of 45cm in places. Visibility should be good throughout the weekend with sunny skies and lows of -4°C and highs of 4°C. Passage through the Roya valley currently isn’t possible due to the collapsed bridge at Tende. Drivers must instead pass through Ventimiglia and the journey from Monaco is currently approximately 3 hours.

Valberg – There are 18 ski slopes and 11 ski lifts open. The resort currently has 40cm of standing snow, but it has not snowed since 9th December. It is expected to be sunny all weekend with highs of 8°C and lows of -3°C. There will be strong gusts throughout the weekend, potentially reaching 70km/h on Saturday.

Note: Snow tyres must be worn on the roads up to the ski resorts.

Photo: Les Deux Alpes Webcam footage