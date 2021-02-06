Welcome Monaco One

Saturday, February 6, 2021
29 new Covid cases on 5 Feb. brings total to 1,625: 61 hospitalised: 36 resident + 10 in ICU: 6 resident, 151 home monitored, 1,350 recoveries, 19 deaths
Monaco’s new fast shuttle between Ventimiglia and Port Hercule has arrived in the Principality ahead of its official launch in March.
With its sleek modern design, Monaco One made its momentous arrival shortly after 3pm on Thursday, before setting off again to obtain its certification from RINA (Registro Italiano Navale), a maritime classification society.
“These are the last qualification tests for the reception of the boat. It is a question of speed, handling, sound level of the engine and all the other technical details,” Daniel Realini, Deputy Director General of the Société Monégasque Internationale Portuaire, told Monaco Matin.
The vessel was purchased by the Société d’Exploitation des Ports de Monaco (SEPM) for €1.2 million, the third craft designed and created by Advanced Aerodynamic Vessels (A2V).
The smooth-sailing boat can reach maximum speeds of around 50 knots and it will take just 12 minutes to complete the journey between Ventimiglia and Monaco. The only catch is, the shuttle is reserved for customers from the ports of Monaco and the new Cala Del Forte port in Italy, and not the general public.
Over the next few weeks, Monaco One will be moored in the Monegasque-owned Cala del Forte where final adjustments and sea trials will take place.
The first passenger journeys are set to begin in early March, with the vessel fully operational for the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Top photo by Saverio Chiappalone
