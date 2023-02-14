“Welcome to the big Monegasque family”: Monaco honors its newest citizens at Mairie reception

There were 52 people naturalised as Monegasque citizens in 2022, and to celebrate their adopted country they were invited to a special ceremony at the Mairie.

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the traditional reception was held on Thursday 9th February in the Wedding Hall of the Mairie, where some of the Principality’s newest nationals were welcomed by Monaco Mayor Georges Marsan and members of his council.

In his speech, Mayor Marsan welcomed invited guests into “the big Monegasque family” and said that acquiring this nationality is “above all an adherence to the culture, traditions and particularities of Monaco and to a community united around the Sovereign and His Family”.

The mayor then traced the history of the Mairie (Town Hall), nicknamed “the House of Monegasques”, saying that it is the oldest Monegasque institution and that its role is to support, at each stage of life, the compatriots and residents of Monaco.

The reception ended with the Monegasque Anthem, sung by the Children’s Choir of the Rainier III Academy and taken up by all the guests, before they were given symbolic gifts including a copy of the original handwritten Monegasque Anthem by Monegasque poet Louis Notari.

Photo source: Mairie de Monaco