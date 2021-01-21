Well-being on demand

Thursday, January 21, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
22 new Covid cases on 19 Jan. brings total to 1,262: 31 hospitalised: 18 resident + 11 in ICU: 4 resident, 130 home monitored, 1,050 recoveries, 9 deaths
People travelling to Switzerland from Monaco and the French Riviera will have to self-quarantine for 10 days, under new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.
The AS Monaco Basketball team dominated their Spanish opponent from Unicaja Malaga on Wednesday night with a crushing 90 to 71 victory.
In Your Element On Demand, a global well-being platform for businesses, is giving free access to their experts, coaches and video library for one weekend.