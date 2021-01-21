Weather
10 ° C
10°C
9°C
Light Cloud
Thursday, January 21, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

22 new Covid cases on 19 Jan. brings total to 1,262: 31 hospitalised: 18 resident + 11 in ICU: 4 resident, 130 home monitored, 1,050 recoveries, 9 deaths

Well-being on demand

Well-being on demand

By Stephanie Horsman - January 21, 2021

In Your Element On Demand, a global well-being platform for businesses, is giving free access to their experts, coaches and video library for one weekend.

In Your Element On Demand, an online wellness platform created for the workplace, is offering the free weekend from Friday 29th January to Sunday 31st January. Participants will be given unlimited access to up to 15 videos from the platform’s ‘Winter Self-Care Support Library’ which will allow individuals to create a tailor-made wellness weekend at home.

The offer includes a number of self-care workshops that cover topics as diverse as nutrition, mobility and movement, massage, pilates, reflexology, numerology, yoga, qigong and mindfulness.

The site was created by Krista Madden, who launched In Your Element in 2019. With the health crisis, she pivoted her company from a festival-based model to an online one. Her focus is on employees, as so many people now work from home due to the crisis and are suffering with declines to both their physical and mental health.

“With so many teams working remotely there is a loss of connection and sense of

community,” said Krista Madden. “In Your Element is a wellness video platform for businesses which gives staff access to coaches and experts who will inspire them to create healthy habits and rituals, which will help support them with mental and physical health issues. It’s about restoring that sense of community and support, which is so important for a good company culture. It helps to give employees back something to chat to their teams about.”

The videos are separated into four “elements”- air, fire, water and earth- which allow for a specialised programme custom made for each person.

Once the free introductory weekend is over, there is an option to purchase a monthly subscription to the site or to build a one-off personalised package. To sign up, email the organisers at info@inyourelementfestival.com and a private password will be sent to access the event.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSuperfast shuttle boat trials ahead of launch
Next articleEuro Cup win for Roca Team

Editors pics

January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

Superfast shuttle boat trials ahead of launch

An innovative new shuttle boat called Monaco One will be able to transport passengers from the new port in Ventimiglia to Monaco in just 10 minutes. 

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

Airport meets strict international health standards

Nice airport has been awarded the ACI Health Accreditation, an international validation of the health measures implemented over the past months including the creation of a Covid testing centre.

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

New official photo of Princely family

The Prince's Palace has unveiled the new official portrait of the Princely family for 2021, and there are some cute similarities between the generations.

0

daily

January 21, 2021 | Local News

Monaco on Switzerland’s red list

Cassandra Tanti

People travelling to Switzerland from Monaco and the French Riviera will have to self-quarantine for 10 days, under new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

0
January 21, 2021 | Local News

New developments in vaccination programme

Cassandra Tanti

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 21, 2021 | Local News

Euro Cup win for Roca Team

Stephanie Horsman

The AS Monaco Basketball team dominated their Spanish opponent from Unicaja Malaga on Wednesday night with a crushing 90 to 71 victory. 

0
January 21, 2021 | Local News

Well-being on demand

Stephanie Horsman

In Your Element On Demand, a global well-being platform for businesses, is giving free access to their experts, coaches and video library for one weekend.

0
MORE STORIES

Thurs. Dec 7 – Sun. Dec 10...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 December, Espace Fontvieille The Magic of Christmas Information: 04 94 27 03 38

MCFW: fashion, luxury, talent and sustainability

Local News Staff Writer -
In tune with Monaco’s ‘Green is the new glam’ anthem, MCFW will this year feature several designers who will be showcasing sustainable collections.