Friday, February 14, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.

Wellness Festival returns for second year

By Stephanie Horsman - February 13, 2020

The In Your Element Wellness Festival is back in April for its second edition with classes and workshops at two locations in the Principality.

After the success of 2019’s event, the In Your Element Wellness Festival is returning for another exciting and informative experience on 4th April at Stars n’ Bars and The Digue.

The day-long event features workshops and classes for people of all fitness levels and includes such novelties as Power Games led by Boost Monaco and Chiara Lewis, Yoga for Tennis Players, A Walk Active Workshop with sport scientist Joanna Hall, and How to Exercise for Better Health, Fitness and Function with Bodi Studios.

Additionally, there will be less strenuous endeavours such as learning how to walk correctly, using breath to reduce stress, help in cleaning up beauty routines with Julia Edgeley and cooking up healthy chocolate treats with Naomi Buff.

The days end with a relaxing sound journey by musicians Maria and Frederic Hoffman, combining different meditative instruments, crystal and Tibetan bowls.

A day pass costs €75 and includes access to all classes, as well as a healthy and beauty take-away bag.

Click here to purchase tickets.

 

Follow Monaco Life on Instagram for your chance to win tickets, coming soon!

 

Top photo: Chiara Lewis

 

 

