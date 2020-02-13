Wellness Festival returns for second year

READ MORE

The Principality will welcome a prestigious and exceptional event later this year. Over a period of ten days, from July 7 until July 16, 600 people will have the opportunity to taste the refined creations of famous chefs while dining up in the air, above the terrace at the Monte-Carlo Casino. A capsule will be suspended at a height of 50 metres, big enough to accommodate 22 people at a time. Three servings will take place at lunchtime, at sunset and again in the heart of the night illuminated by the stars. More than 20 chefs have accepted the challenge, among them Christian Garcia, the chef of the Prince's Palace, Philippe Etchebest, a two-star Michelin chef and holder of the "Meilleur ouvrier de France" Award, Philippe Joannes, also a holder of the "Meilleur ouvrier de France", Marcel Ravin, a star chef of the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel, and Michelin star chef at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel, Paolo Sari. The opening of reservations was officially announced on March 7 at the Casino of Monte-Carlo, in the presence of the organiser, Jean-Christophe Goethals, Managing Director of the company JustUnlimited and three of the chefs, Mr Joannes, Mr Sari and Mr Ravin. Article first published March 8, 2017.