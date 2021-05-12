Weather
19 ° C
19°C
11°C
Sunny
Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 Covid cases 11 May, 1 in ICU, 15 home monitored, 2,423 recoveries, 32 deaths, 57 incidence rate, 36% population vaccinated

What changes from 19th May in France?

What changes from 19th May in France?

By Stephanie Horsman - May 12, 2021

Wednesday 19th May marks the all-important phase two of a four-phase plan to pull France out of lockdown. These are all the restrictions that will be eased. 

French Prime Minister Jean Castex further laid out the government’s lockdown exit strategy on Monday, including the highly-anticipated reopening of restaurants, café terraces, cultural venues and non-essential shops on 19th May.

From next Wednesday, the curfew will be extended to 9pm compared to the current 7pm. After 9pm, it will still be necessary to carry a justification certificate or risk being fined.

There is a possibility the 9pm curfew will be further moved back to 11pm on 9th June, then eradicated altogether by 30th June, the next target dates the government has set for changes to the rules.

Next up on 19th May are restaurants, bars and cafés which will see a resumption of service, though at half capacity and with no more than six people sitting together at a table. Hotel restaurants can also reopen, though they are limited to serving only guests of the hotel.

Cultural and entertainment venues and sports arenas can reopen with rules, while religious ceremonies and marriages can go ahead, although guests can only fill one out of every three seats.

“Every third seat in a cinema or at a show may be filled, with a limit of 800 people per room,” Castex said in an interview with Le Parisien on Monday.

Museums will also reopen on 19th May, but each visitor will be accorded eight square metres of space. For sporting events, both indoor and outdoor facilities can welcome fans, with limits of 800 people indoors and 1,000 outdoors.

France’s shops, open-air markets and covered markets will all be able to reopen. The past few months have seen a chequerboard of rules regarding what is and what is not allowed to open. Now, we know that all shops can open regardless of size or location. This includes large shopping malls. The eight square metre rule applies here like at museums.

Covered markets must adhere to the eight-metre rule, as well, but open-air markets need only four square metre spacing.

Outdoor funerals are limited to 50 people, and spas can also reopen for treatments prescribed by a doctor.

“I say it in the clearest way possible: This exit will take place in a gradual, careful and guided way. But the trend is clear, we are reaching the goal and that’s good news,” said the French PM.

Stage three is due to start on Wednesday 9th June.

 

Photo of the Gare de Sud in Nice by Ludovic Charlet on Unsplash

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleUAE included in mandatory quarantine list
Next articleAll adults in France can now be vaccinated

Editors pics

March 17, 2021 | Culture

Grace Kelly, the influencer

More than 40 years after her death, Princess Grace is being recognised as an influencer of the 21st century through a new global initiative backed by Prince Albert called ‘Grace Influential’.

0
February 24, 2021 | Culture

Monaco Pavilion close to completion

Finishing touches are being made to the rock-inspired Monaco Pavilion. With months before the Dubai Expo kicks off in October, Monaco will be among the first countries to complete the mammoth project.

0
February 19, 2021 | Culture

Interview: Princess Grace Award winner Lucien Postlewaite

In this month's interview, Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Brisa Trinchero catches up with acclaimed Principal Dancer Lucien Postlewaite about his career at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

0
February 16, 2021 | Culture

The story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.

0

daily

May 12, 2021 | Culture

What changes from 19th May in France?

Stephanie Horsman

Wednesday 19th May marks the all-important phase two of a four-phase plan to pull France out of lockdown. These are all the restrictions that will be eased. 

0
May 6, 2021 | Culture

Protecting Monaco’s history

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality is establishing a national institution to earmark, store and protect contemporary archives of public interest to one day be used to write the history of Monaco.

0
April 29, 2021 | Culture

“Our attitude and courage makes us kings, not our social status”

Cassandra Tanti

We speak with award winning producer Valentina Castellani-Quinn, who will present her film ‘Polo’ at this year’s Cannes Film Festival alongside her work with the CC-Forum Monaco.

0
April 26, 2021 | Culture

Monaco takes position at UN Women

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has been elected to the Board of Directors of UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women.

0
MORE STORIES

Friends of Monte Carlo Ballets support company...

Culture Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_16651" align="alignnone" width="960"]Photo: Facebook Amis des Ballets de Monte-Carlo Photo: Facebook Amis des Ballets de Monte-Carlo[/caption] The Association of Friends of the Ballets of Monte Carlo (Amis des Ballets de Monte-Carlo) have taken part in a trip to Paris to accompany the tour of the Ballets of Monte-Carlo at the Royal Opera of Versailles. The Compagnie des Ballets de Monte-Carlo was on tour in Paris on May 11 and 12 to present Cinderella, with choreography by Jean-Christophe Maillot. Members of the association and its president since 2012, Tatiana Bersheda, had the honour of attending the performance given by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, under the presidency of HSH Princess of Hanover and directed by Jean-Christophe Maillot. At the end of this unique show, the association organised an exceptional dinner in the new restaurant of Alain Ducasse, opened in September 2016, in the Château de Versailles. It was a unique experience for all guests. The visit to Paris also included, a guided tour backstage of the Royal Opera of Versailles; a guided tour of the Opera Garnier; a performance of the Cunningham / Forsythe programme at the Opéra Garnier, and exchanges with dancers. It was the first time Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo performed on stage at the Royal Opera of Versailles. The two performances of Cinderella, sold out, and were immensely successful. This is an emblematic piece of the Compagnie's repertoire, created in 1999 and danced more than 230 times throughout the world, including some twenty countries, such as Russia, Italy, Japan, China and the United States. Since its inception, the ballet has been featured by numerous international companies, including the Korean National Ballet, the National Theatre in Prague, the Royal Swedish Ballet and the Pacific Northwest Ballet in Seattle. The Association of Friends of the Ballets of Monaco was created in 1986, with a mission is to promote the activities of the Monte Carlo Ballets and the artistic influence of the Principality. More specifically, they support organisations that are linked to the ballet: the Princess Grace Academy, the Monaco Dance Forum and the Monegasque Company itself. They also also support the dancers of the company and financially supports them during their professional retraining. To achieve these goals, the association brings together generous donors, businesses and individuals based in Monaco and around the world.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=12065

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=13234

Ovations for Monte Carlo Ballets in the...

Culture Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_23480" align="alignnone" width="640"]"Great premiere yesterday! Excited and proud to celebrate Mister Kylian!". Photo: Patrick Vereecken "Great premiere yesterday! Excited and proud to celebrate Mister Kylian!". Photo: Patrick Vereecken[/caption] At the invitation of Jiří Kylián and the Holland Dance Festival, the Monte Carlo Ballets visited The Hague on October 12 and 13 to celebrate the 70th birthday of the choreographer. In front of a packed room, performances of the dancers in "Bella Figura", "Gods and Dogs" and "Hat" were greeted with enthusiastic ovations. For the event, HE Sophie Thevenoux, Ambassador of Monaco to the Netherlands, accompanied by diplomats from the Embassy, hosted a number of Dutch personalities, including HE Versteeg, Grand Master of His Majesty's Household, and Mrs Bergsma, Director of the European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, and representatives of the Monegasque Consular Corps in the Netherlands, Mr van Iersel, Consul General of Monaco in The Hague and Mr Krooswijk, Consul Monaco in Amsterdam. A reception was held by the Embassy at the end of the performance, in which Jean-Christophe Maillot, Jiří Kylián and the dancers of the Ballets de Monte Carlo mixed with invited guests.

RELATED ARTICLES Friends of Monte Carlo Ballets support company in Paris

Photo: Facebook Amis des Ballets de Monte-Carlo